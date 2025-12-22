Fani Willis Slams Trump and His Allies As ‘Crooks’ At Georgia Senate Hearing

Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis slammed President Donald Trump and his allies as “criminals” and “crooks” during her hearing before the Republican-led Georgia State Senate, per New York Times.

Wednesday’s (December 17) hearing came weeks after a state judge dismissed Willis’ election interference case against Trump, in which he and several allies were accused of attempting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

During the hearing, Willis, a Democrat, defended her office and ripped Republican lawmakers who she said were pursuing the proceedings for political gain.

“They got charged because they came into my community and committed a crime, and two grand juries passed forth an indictment,” she said. “I have no way of knowing that these criminals were going to commit a crime.”

Willis also criticized Pete Skandalakis, the Georgia prosecutor who took over the case after her removal, saying he had not thoroughly reviewed the evidence. “

There is no way he read the entire file,” Willis said.

On Wednesday, Willis challenged Republican committee members’ motives, calling them racist, divisive, and focused on boosting their own campaigns.

Willis referenced Representative Jim Jordan during the hearing, asking, “You and Jim Jordan working together?” and accusing the lawmakers of prioritizing loyalty to Trump over accountability.

Willis’ remarks were cheered by supporters holding signs reading “Fearless With Fani.”