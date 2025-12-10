Dr. Heavenly Kimes Surges Ahead in Polling Before Entering Race 

Newly released internal polling from this past summer shows Georgia’s 13th District congressional candidate Dr. Heavenly Kimes statistically tied for second place behind the incumbent, reflecting strong support and high name recognition well before she formally entered the race.

The internal poll also found that voters overwhelmingly favor candidates with business experience. 34% of respondents said they prefer a candidate with a business background, compared to 21.2% who favor prior elected experience. Additionally, a plurality of voters remained undecided at the time of the survey, underscoring the opportunity for Dr. Kimes to consolidate support following her announcement.

“This internal poll clearly shows that we have a path to victory,” said Dr. Heavenly Kimes. “I’m humbled by the strong support from the community I love and seek to serve. I understand their struggles because I’ve lived them. People want to be heard, and they are ready for change. My candidacy gives them a real opportunity to make that change happen.”

The poll, conducted in late August 2025, surveyed 750 likely Democratic primary voters and carries a margin of error of ±3.57%. At the time, Dr. Kimes had not yet announced her run for Congress in the 2026 Democratic primary.

Dr. Kimes is running on a platform focused on expanding healthcare access, restoring investments in education—particularly for HBCUs—and lowering costs while ensuring business owners have the resources they need to grow and thrive.

Kimes, a double HBCU graduate, medical professional, business owner, and community advocate announced her run in the fall of 2025.

For more information on Dr. Heavenly Kimes’ campaign and mission, visit DrHeavenlyForGeorgia.com.