Gubernatorial candidate Jason Esteves, Sen.Harold Jones, and Impacted Family Call on Georgia Republicans to Protect Healthcare



On Monday, Dec. 8, former State Senator Jason Esteves joined State Senate Minority Leader Harold Jones and an impacted Georgia family for a press conference calling on Brian Kemp and state Republicans to take urgent action as Affordable Care Act subsidies are set to expire at the end of the year.



Millions of Georgians are on the verge of losing their healthcare coverage or seeing their premiums skyrocket, but Republicans are refusing to help Georgians. Speakers urged Georgia Republicans to pass SB 192 — legislation authored by Sen. Esteves and introduced during the last legislative session — to protect healthcare access.



WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE HERE



“Now in just a few weeks, millions of Georgians are on the verge of either losing access to the health insurance that they need, or seeing their premiums skyrocket — premiums that were already unaffordable… Brian Kemp refused to show leadership and get his allies on board with protecting healthcare,” said Sen. Esteves.



“There’s no excuse for Republicans’ failures, and it’s time to act now. We are calling on Brian Kemp and state Republican leaders to protect healthcare now: pass SB 192 next session, and use [Georgia’s $14.9 billion surplus] to ensure that Georgians aren’t left out in the cold.”



“Concerning this healthcare crisis, Democrats, led by former Senator Jason Esteves, introduced SB 192. Because this caucus realized the very possibility that President Trump and Congress — in the name of politics — will refuse to help people, and allow the subsidies to expire,” said Leader Jones.



“Make no mistake: over the next few months — in these hallways and around the state — we’re going to be laser focused on showing the people of this state which party is about finding solutions, and which party is about politics. And one of the leaders of our state who will help us find solutions, as he did with SB 192, is Senator Jason Esteves.”



“I recently got the notice that the plan I qualify for is jumping to over $150 a month after previously being $0… That price increase might not sound huge to some people, but for me and for so many others trying to stay afloat, it’s the difference between stability and spiraling,” said Randi Gregory, a Georgian on the Affordable Care Act.



“These subsidies [keep] healthcare within reach for everyday people, and losing them means thousands of us are about to see premiums jump in a way we simply cannot afford. So I’m asking our leaders to please not let this happen.”



“Hope shook when I opened that letter, and it said that my insurance premium was going from $86 a month to $522. My heart skipped a beat y’all, because let’s be honest: no matter how hard you budget, no matter how careful you are, there’s just no room for a $436 increase,” said Marilyn Gregory, a Georgian on the Affordable Care Act. “The weight of it isn’t just financial, it’s medical … And that’s why I’m here to say I support former senator Jason Esteves in his run for governor.”