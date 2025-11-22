Hawks, Atlanta Tip-Off Club Hosts 6th ‘Hawks-Naismith Tipoff Classic’

The sixth annual Hawks-Naismith Tipoff Classic returned to Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School as a celebration of Georgia’s high school basketball.

Chris Jacobs, senior director of the Hawks Basketball Academy, describes the long-running collaboration between the Hawks Basketball Academy and the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

“We’re bringing fans and communities together for a one-day showcase,” he says, noting that the event features top programs from across the state on both the girls’ and boys’ sides. This year’s slate includes 12 elite teams: Creekside versus River Ridge to open the day at noon, followed by North Paulding against Holy Innocents’ in the girls’ lineup, then Cross Creek versus Milton, Kell against Gainesville, Woodward against Holy Innocents’, and a final matchup between Tri-Cities and McEachern to close the night.

The excitement around the Tipoff Classic lies not just in the games themselves but in what the event represents. “It is the beginning of the season, and it’s a way for us to showcase some of the top programs,” he explains. “Bring them under one roof, bring the communities out together, and really just showcase the passion and love that the state has for this sport.”

Over the years, the showcase has featured standout teams such as McEachern, Wheeler, Woodward Academy, Pace Academy, Holy Innocents’, and River Ridge, drawing some of the brightest young talents in Georgia. “We’ve had great support from the high school basketball community,” Jacobs says. “A lot of great programs with great student-athletes.”

But equally important to the Hawks is using the event as a platform to inspire the next wave of players. Jacobs emphasizes that the mission extends beyond competition: “For us, it’s really about just giving back to the community.” Earlier in the day, the Hawks hosted a free Jr. Hawks Clinic presented by attorney Ken Nugent, welcoming 100 kids ages 8 to 15 for skill-building sessions led by Hawks youth development coaches.

“We’re putting a ball in kids’ hands,” Jacobs says, noting that drills covered shooting, rebounding, defense, and passing, with former Hawks Dwayne Farrell and Cedric Tony joining to mentor and motivate participants. Nugent also continues his Score for Scholarships initiative, donating $1 for every point scored during the showcase to the Atlanta Hawks Foundation to help expand access to Hawks Basketball Academy programming.

Ultimately, Jacobs hopes that the Tipoff Classic leaves a lasting impression not only on the players competing but also on the young fans watching from the stands. “Hopefully people see the excitement basketball generates, the camaraderie it brings to communities,” he says. “And hopefully it gets people excited about playing ball.”

