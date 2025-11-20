Holiday Wreath Making with florist Sherida Heath at Hammonds House Museum on December 3rd at 6 PM

Join the staff and friends of Hammonds House Museum for a special evening event on Wednesday, December 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for Wreath Making with Sherida Heath, owner of The Greenwood Florist. Materials and supplies will be provided. Lite bites and beverages will be served.

Admission is $20 for Hammonds House Museum Members and $25 for non-members. To attend you must RSVP. To save your spot, click HERE.

There is FREE parking in the lot beside the museum and on the street in front.

Sherida Heath, The Glenwood Florist. Being in love with plants and flowers since childhood, Sherida’s transition into a floral design artist and plant keeper is a natural progression. She started her floral design career in silks, designing clients homes for the holidays. However, she quickly learned that while that was satisfying work, fresh cut florals and live plants were her true love. The Glenwood Florist opened a brick and mortar shop in March of 2021, during the height of the COVID pandemic, and it continues to grow and flourish. Sherida is a graduate of Columbia High School in Decatur, GA, and a graduate of Georgia Tech in Atlanta, GA.

“Bloom where you are planted, and plant where you bloom.” – Sherida Heath