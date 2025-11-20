Federal Judge Holds Pivotal Hearing on Termination of TPS for 60,000 Immigrants from Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua

On Tuesday, Nov. 18, advocates, families, and community leaders gathered outside the Phillip Burton Federal Courthouse as a federal judge considered the legality of the Trump administration’s termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 60,000 longtime U.S. residents from Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua. The hearing in NTPSA II v. Noem marks a decisive moment for TPS holders, most of whom have lived in the United States for more than 25 years under humanitarian protection.

Earlier this year, despite the district court’s ruling that the terminations were likely unlawful, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit stayed protections issued by the district court and allowed the terminations to take effect, stripping tens of thousands of TPS holders of their lawful status and work authorization.

At Tuesday’s hearing, the district court considered whether to issue a final judgment that would restore protections for these individuals while the case proceeds. The judge did not make a ruling on the parties’ summary judgment motions but indicated she intended to deny the government’s motion to dismiss the case.

Outside the court, plaintiffs spoke about how their lives had been impacted by the TPS terminations.

Inside the courtroom, attorneys presented documents and expert testimony showing that the decisions to end TPS for Honduras, Nicaragua, and Nepal were motivated by politics and bias rather than legal considerations.

The judge questioned the government’s claims but did not specify when a ruling would be issued.

Legal representatives emphasized their strong commitment to continuing the fight for TPS holders and their families. TPS recipients expressed fear and uncertainty due to the loss of lawful status, despite their decades-long contributions as workers, homeowners, parents, and vital members of their communities.

Approximately 60,000 individuals, many of whom arrived in the U.S. in the 1990s, now face the threat of deportation and family separation, and most already are facing severe economic hardship. TPS holders are essential contributors to industries including construction, childcare, healthcare, and disaster recovery. Ending protections would destabilize families and weaken local economies across the country.

“Families who have lived here legally for decades are now in limbo,” said Francis Garcia of the National TPS Alliance. “Today’s hearing is their chance at justice.”

This case will determine not only the fate of thousands of TPS holders but also the strength of the United States’ humanitarian commitments and the rule of law. Advocates emphasized that the district court’s earlier findings were clear: the terminations were arbitrary, unlawful, and contrary to the purpose of the TPS program. They called on the court to restore TPS protections and urged Congress and the Trump administration to create a permanent legislative solution for all TPS holders.

“We are here to defend our families and our futures,” said Jose Palma, closing the press conference. “TPS holders have built their lives in this country. Home is here, and we deserve stability and dignity.”

The plaintiffs are the National TPS Alliance, which represents hundreds of thousands of TPS holders nationwide; and individual TPS holders from Nicaragua, Honduras, and Nepal who have lost their legal status due to DHS Secretary Noem’s TPS terminations. The plaintiffs are represented by the National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON), the Center for Immigration Law and Policy (CILP) at UCLA School of Law, the ACLU Foundation of Northern and Southern California, and Haitian Bridge Alliance.