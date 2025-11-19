Rolling out launches Music label through acquisition and holiday record with Kevin Ross

The expansion of the Rolling Out brand through the launch of Rolling Out Music. This new venture aims to establish a cultural creative network that encompasses influencers and artists. It launches with R&B sensation Kevin Ross feature on “This Winter” a holiday classic song.

Rolling Out Music is not merely a record label; it is a fully integrated cultural marketing engine with a 25-year history of successful brand partnerships. By combining music, influencer networks, experiential events, and film/TV production, we provide Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands with authentic cultural access, measurable reach, and seamless activation across multiple platforms. Our advantages include a 25-year legacy as a trusted Black cultural voice, ownership by Agents and Strategies, an integrated ecosystem for diverse services, a national footprint, and a diverse talent slate.

Our strategic acquisition of MusicXchange, Dennis McKinley’s artist-first platform, has created immediate operational efficiency and market credibility. This integration of proven distribution technology, transparent artist partnerships, and industry expertise into our existing cultural framework allows your brand to partner with a fully operational, technology-enabled music platform backed by Rolling Out’s extensive media relationships, national event production capabilities, and established influencer network.

Rolling Out’s National Influencer Network is a distinctive competitive advantage, comprising a curated collective of creators and cultural leaders with proven national reach and authentic community connections. Partnering with Rolling Out Music allows you to activate an entire ecosystem of trusted voices who will amplify your message organically across various digital, social, and experiential touchpoints.

We are offering comprehensive brand partnership opportunities with an intensive activation period from February through May 2025, providing high-visibility sponsorship entry points across our six major markets, with expansion to 10 cities in 2026. Available partnership categories include Presenting Sponsorships, Category Exclusivity Partnerships, Tactical Activations, and Market-Specific Programs. Future investment opportunities may also become available as Rolling Out Music scales its operations.

Rolling Out Film Studio produces premium content that extends your brand’s reach beyond traditional music partnerships through documentaries, docuseries, performance films, and artist profiles. This offers long-form storytelling opportunities where your brand can become an authentic part of cultural narratives. Sponsorship benefits include streaming distribution, multi-episode series, award-eligible content, and repurposing rights. Our 2025 production slate, including artist profiles, performance documentaries, and cultural deep-dives, is available for brand integration and co-production partnerships.

Chief Marketing Officers and Brand Managers choose Rolling Out Music for its authentic cultural credibility, measurable ROI, turnkey execution, diverse audience access, risk mitigation, and long-term platform growth. Our debut with “This Winter,” a strategic partnership release with acclaimed singer-songwriter Kevin Ross, demonstrates our flexible partnership model and our commitment to professional industry standards from day one.

As Munson Steed, Founder of Rolling Out, stated, “Rolling Out Music is an an extension of our commitment to culture, creativity, and innovation. By bringing MusicXchange into the Rolling Out family, we are creating a new model for artist empowerment—one that blends media, technology, experiential engagement, and storytelling into a single creative ecosystem.” Richard Dunn, CEO of Rolling Out Music, further emphasized that “Rolling Out Music merges storytelling, technology, and performance into one cohesive engine designed to elevate artists. We are building a mission-driven label that supports creators from the studio to the stage—and across every cultural touchpoint.”

Rolling Out Music provides brands with the unique opportunity to integrate into an entire cultural ecosystem where music, influencers, events, and storytelling converge, allowing your brand to become an integral part of the cultural conversation. Sponsorship packages for music releases, live events, influencer campaigns, and film productions in six major markets are available now for February–May 2025, expanding to 10 cities in 2026.

Thank you for your consideration. Please feel free to contact press@rollingoutmusic.co for more information.