Fulton Fresh Mobile Market Free Produce Giveaway On Tuesday, November 11

The Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market will host a free drive-thru produce giveaway on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Camp Fulton Truitt, 4300 Herschel Rd, College Park, GA 30337.

The Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market is helping families in need during the ongoing SNAP crisis by distributing free fresh produce. This effort, led by Fulton County Cooperative Extension, supports the mission to ensure all residents have access to healthy, nutritious food.

No registration is required to attend this free event.



ADVANCE VOTING ENDS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14,

FOR THE SPECIAL ELECTION SENATE DISTRICT 35

Advance in-person voting ends Friday, November 14, 2025, for the Special Election in Georgia Senate District 35.

Voters can use any of the designated advance voting locations between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Remember, on Election Day, Tuesday, November 18, 2025, voters must vote at their assigned polling location, which can be found at the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

For more information about Advance Voting for the November 18 Georgia Senate District 35, click here.