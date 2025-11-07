E. Faye Williams: Silence is fatal if we let it be

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—Democratic friends have called inquiring about how they can help a food bank—and they don’t have as much money as Trump and his friends have gotten by hook and crook. I hear there’s a current investigation about that billion dollars from Epstein! The people in need are just hardworking, honest and caring people wanting to help those who have even less than they have. They think about the children, the elderly, handicapped, unemployed, the underemployed, the laid off from several paydays and understand that whatever they have, those I have named have even less, and they want to share what little they have with others. Those are the people I’m proud of and the ones I call whenever I have something I can share.

Through challenging circumstances, I’ve not had a paying job since 2022 when I became ill and faced with being unable to continue working. During my illness I was threatened with being relieved of duty if I didn’t resign. Many hard-working individuals are looking for their next meal, while their Republican representatives have shown little attention to these concerns. A few years ago, I experienced this treatment during the worst illness of my life. Much as possible during my illness, I realized how cruel some people can be during others’ serious challenges.

That didn’t matter to those forcing my resignation. I realized how uncaring some people can be and observed that certain people may act insensitively toward others who are experiencing significant difficulties.

This goes on in America for those who have nothing. I see it happening with the government to whom we pay taxes. Our government is now being just as mean spirited to the people elected to represent them. Why are those who could solve our citizens’ problems responding with such unexpected meanness and cruelty?

How do you have the gall to take food from the mouths of poor babies, the handicapped, the elderly and so many have-nots? Sojourner Truth who had nothing at times once said, “If my cup won’t hold but a pint, and yours holds a quart, wouldn’t you be mean not to let me have my little half measure full?”

How do you work so hard to fire or lay off people who want to work, but are barred from doing so? How do those in charge of the well-being of people simply go home for weeks at a time, and not even remain in Washington to try to resolve the problem of hunger? Well, those are questions Republican Party leaders are not concerned about resolving. Why does a judge have to order them to do their jobs after many weeks of procrastinating and neglecting their duties?

God blessed me with the opportunity to save a portion of what I earned through the years, and when I was forced to live on fewer earnings, I have learned to do that. While my income is lower than ever, I still feel an obligation to share what I have with others who may have even less.

For too many, cruelty is the order of the day. Many people have more food than they need, while others are threatened with having nothing. Those who could remedy the problems, stand idly by with neither care nor concern. Some people withhold what they have and act in opposition to sharing with others.

While we witness a failure of our government because Republican leaders stand by with no concern for their fellow citizens to have access to health care at an affordable rate. When asked about their health plan, they can only say they have a concept for a plan!

Vice-President Vance said, “Things are going to get a lot worse.” Well, silence is only fatal if we let it be.”

(Dr. E. Faye Williams is President of The Dick Gregory Society.)