Democrats WIN BIG Across Georgia in Tuesday’s Elections

The results are in for several major races following Tuesday’s election in Atlanta and across Georgia. They include significant wins for Democrats in the state.

Mayor Andre Dickens handily won re-election with nearly 90 percent of the vote, beating out three other contenders for the city’s top job.

But the race that has everyone talking and brought voters out in droves was the race for state’s Public Service Commission, the body that determines how much utility companies can charge for electricity, gas, and telecommunications services.

Voters will be relieved to know that Democrats Alicia Johnson and Peter Hubbard ousted their Republican opponents to win two seats on the former all Republican five-member board.

Johnson vowed in a statement not to bend to the will of energy companies, while Hubbard called the win a clear mandate from voters frustrated by soaring power costs.

In South Fulton, mayoral candidates will go into a run off since none of the four contenders – including current mayor khalid kamau – won 50 percent of the vote. Carmalitha Gumbs led early election results with with 39 percent (10,533 votes) to Baker’s 19 percent (5,177) and William Edwards at 16 percent (4,443).

The City of Stone Mountain will get a new mayor after current mayor Beverly Jones was defeated by Jelani Linder.

ADW will continue to upate you as races are decided.