The Hennessy V.S.O.P Limited Edition by LeBron James launches globally in October 2025

Hennessy, the world’s leading cognac, and global icon LeBron James present the Hennessy V.S.O.P Limited Edition by LeBron James, available in select markets worldwide this October 2025. This latest release deepens the creative partnership that kicked off in 2024, merging Hennessy’s timeless craftsmanship with LeBron’s inspiring style and cultural legacy. Together, they deliver a bold collector’s edition that invites fans to connect, celebrate, and share in a new era of sociability.

HENNESSY AND LEBRON JAMES LAUNCH A NEW COLLECTOR’S V.S.O.P LIMITED EDITION (PRNewsfoto/Hennessy)

At the heart of this edition is LeBron’s signature “crowning” gesture – a symbol of elevation, and leadership now reimagined on a vibrant orange bottle. This bold colorway, inspired by LeBron’s dynamic spirit, signals a fresh energy and a new occasion for celebration. From courtside to cocktail hour, it’s a bottle built to bring people together.

To unveil the collaboration, Hennessy launched a social content campaign titled “The Second Decision” — a bold play on LeBron James’ iconic and viral “The Decision” trade interview. Where the first moment marked a pivotal career move, this second decision celebrates a creative reunion and shared cultural legacy.

In this modern reimagining, LeBron steps back into the spotlight to reveal the next evolution of his partnership with Hennessy. Through a series of cinematic, shareable social moments, The Second Decision bridges past and present, spotlighting LeBron’s personal connection to the collaboration and the communities it honors. The campaign rolled out globally across Hennessy and LeBron James’ digital platforms, igniting anticipation and conversation ahead of the release.

Speaking about the latest collaboration, LeBron James said, “It’s an honor to continue this partnership with Hennessy. Our first collection was about a shared pursuit of excellence and boundary pushing, and this new limited edition is another chapter in that story. The design features my crowning gesture, which is special for me and stands for celebration and connection. That’s what this bottle is made for.”

Crafted to fuel gatherings, conversations, and celebrations, the Hennessy V.S.O.P Limited Edition by LeBron James redefines the modern cognac experience. It invites a new generation of fans to explore the smooth depth of Hennessy V.S.O.P, centered around a modern classic: the Hennessy Sidecar.

With its smooth, balanced flavor and timeless appeal, the Sidecar embodies the drinkability of Hennessy V.S.O.P—elevated yet approachable, with just the right twist.

“We’re proud to deepen our partnership with LeBron James—a cultural icon whose influence reaches far beyond sport,” said Vincent Montalescot, Chief Marketing Officer of Hennessy. “LeBron embodies a spirit of collective play and social generosity—values that resonate deeply with our own. This is a tribute to LeBron’s extraordinary journey and to a defining moment in the history of sport; it is a privilege to partner with him in a way that is both genuine and celebratory.”

From private tastings to game-day gatherings, the Hennessy V.S.O.P Limited Edition by LeBron James captures the spirit of connection that defines both Hennessy and the global basketball community.

The limited edition is now available across select markets worldwide.

The Hennessy Sidecar – A Signature Serve

40 ml Hennessy V.S.O.P

15 ml Orange Liqueur

20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice

10 ml simple syrup

1 Garnish: Lemon twist

About Hennessy:

Founded on Richard Hennessy’s pioneering spirit and with a legacy of over 260 years, the brand spans over 160 countries, but remains rooted in the Charente region in France. Beyond its iconic cognacs, Hennessy embraces cultural collaborations, evidenced through its many partnerships with visionary artists from around the world. Over the years, Hennessy has worked with cultural icons in design, art, fashion and music to celebrate a diverse range of creativity to reflect the multi-faceted nature of the brand and to bring to life the Hennessy cognac’s versatility.