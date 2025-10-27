Blossom ABA Therapy Clinic in Peachtree Corners Holds Halloween Celebration Tailored for Autistic Youngsters

Community Event Designed to Meet Specific Needs of Autistic Youth

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (October 27, 2025) – Blossom ABA Therapy – a family centered services clinic that specializes in early intervention strategies for children with autism – held a Halloween celebration on October 24 designed specifically for the needs of children with autism.

The Halloween program opened its doors to all autistic children in the wider community. While the festivities included the usual Halloween activities – for example, candy, face-painting, costumes, and games – it also was “special needs friendly,” according to clinic director Cymbre Brumbeloe. The Blossom Halloween event entertained about 100 guests.

“This specialized celebration had unique aspects that adapt it toward youth with autism. For example, those youngsters who don’t like wearing costumes still got to participate in trick or treating,” she said, “but we had options where this activity was held both indoors and outdoors. Caregivers were consulted on the kind of candy each child could be given, and there were toys available to be given in place of candy, where appropriate.”

All staff members wore costumes and manned the booths, she said, noting that their costume choices were guided by the children to provide them with comfort and familiarity. There were many activities to choose from, including sack races, a bouncy house, a costume project, pumpkin decorating, and a photo booth.

“The clinic’s sensory room – providing a low-stimulus setting – was available to those who needed it,” said the director, “and we ensured that not too many people came in at the same time, so that no one would feel overwhelmed.”

With a commitment to being a good community neighbor, Blossom not only sponsors activities including the Halloween program but also plans to expand outreach through behavioral support training for local preschools and caregiver support groups. The facility just held its grand opening in June, and is looking forward to Christmas when Blossom plans to have not only a visit from Santa but activities such as cookie decorating – all appropriate for autistic children in the community to attend.

According to Brumbeloe, “We also have other community engagement ideas like a bowling night and haircuts for individuals with special or sensory needs.”

The Blossom clinic provides applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy services to help children of all ages with autism, and their families. It is located at 3850 Holcomb Bridge Road, Peachtree Corners, Ga. Blossom is the first clinic of its kind in Peachtree Corners, and one of very few in Gwinnett County, Ga.

About Blossom ABA Therapy

Blossom ABA Therapy provides personalized, evidence-based ABA services to help children with autism develop communication, social, and daily living skills in a supportive, family-centered environment. Serving Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia, the company is currently hiring: www.blossomabatherapy.com/bcba-opportunities. For more information, call (908) 666-3688 or visit at the Blossom ABA Therapy website at www.blossomabatherapy.com. You can also email us at Info@blossomabatherapy.com.