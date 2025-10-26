Barbie Honors Debbie Allen With New Doll

Allen’s Barbie is modeled after her iconic look from her role as Lydia Grant in the 1980s series Fame. The doll features a sparkling top, fringe-trimmed pants, gold accessories, and Grant’s signature leg warmers.

The release coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, the nonprofit school she founded to train and inspire the next generation of dancers. Despite challenges facing arts institutions nationwide, the academy continues to thrive, nurturing young talent and expanding access to arts education.

Throughout her career, Allen has racked up numerous accolades, including becoming the first Black woman to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV comedy or musical, earning three Emmys for choreography, and receiving a Drama Desk Award for her work on Broadway. She joins a select group of women honored in Barbie’s Tribute Collection, including Lucille Ball, Laverne Cox, and Vera Wang.

The Debbie Allen Tribute Doll is available now at Mattel.com.