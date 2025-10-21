New J.P. Morgan Study: The ‘Great Wealth Transfer’ is Here – What Are Women Doing About It?

A lot of people are talking about the “Great Wealth Transfer.” What is it? An estimated $105 trillion in wealth is expected to be passed down by 2048, and women are set to inherit most of this. In its recent 2025 Investor Study, J.P. Morgan asked those women who have inherited wealth what they’re doing with this money and how it’s changed their future.

The findings? Women are investing and not counting on an inheritance to meet their financial goals.

J.P. Morgan’s research found:

63% of women aged 61 and older have already received an inheritance, and 45% of all those who have received an inheritance said they have used their new wealth to invest

93% of women who are expecting an inheritance say they aren’t relying on it to reach their financial goals

Money is incredibly personal and touches every aspect of our lives. Whether you plan to receive an inheritance, have already received one or are just trying to navigate the often complex world of money, here are some tips every woman should keep in mind: