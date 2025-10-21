New J.P. Morgan Study: The ‘Great Wealth Transfer’ is Here – What Are Women Doing About It?

A lot of people are talking about the “Great Wealth Transfer.” What is it? An estimated $105 trillion in wealth is expected to be passed down by 2048, and women are set to inherit most of this. In its recent 2025 Investor Study, J.P. Morgan asked those women who have inherited wealth what they’re doing with this money and how it’s changed their future.
The findings? Women are investing and not counting on an inheritance to meet their financial goals.
J.P. Morgan’s research found:
- 63% of women aged 61 and older have already received an inheritance, and 45% of all those who have received an inheritance said they have used their new wealth to invest
- When women are asked what they would do with a future inheritance, travel is their top choice (68%)
- 93% of women who are expecting an inheritance say they aren’t relying on it to reach their financial goals
- 3 in 4 womenare confident they’re on track to achieve their financial goals, and 73% say having money gives them “security”
- 75% of women in a relationship say they either make decisions together with their partner or take the lead themselves
Money is incredibly personal and touches every aspect of our lives. Whether you plan to receive an inheritance, have already received one or are just trying to navigate the often complex world of money, here are some tips every woman should keep in mind:
- Having a plan: It’s important to build a long-term plan around your personal goals, priorities and circumstances and revisit it regularly.
- Unique considerations for women: Women need to factor into their financial strategy that they have a longer life expectancy than men, along with life events like career breaks, marriage or children.
- Investing and risk: Before you start, think about setting up an emergency fund, paying down debt and assessing what goals you want to invest toward. The earlier you start investing, the better.
- Working with a professional: A financial advisor can help you put together a long-term plan tailored to your needs and goals. If you plan to receive an inheritance or already have, an estate planning attorney and tax professional can also help.