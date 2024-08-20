Biden Passes the Torch: Harris Takes the Lead at 2024 Democratic National Convention

President Biden delivers the final speech during Day 1 of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

CHICAGO – Since Vice President Kamala Harris declared, “We did it, Joe!” after winning the 2020 election, the Biden-Harris administration has tried to implement what it believes America should represent.

As the 2024 Democratic National Convention commenced at the United Center in Chicago, the event introduced the next iteration of that vision in Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Before Biden took the stage as the final speaker, the convention was already off to a dynamic start thanks to remarks from Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who delivered a ceremonial vote for the Vice-Presidential nominee—the evening featured notable appearances from U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., Sen. Dick Durbin, Hillary Clinton and U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

The night concluded with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, who introduced President Joe Biden, who then delivered a fiery, compelling speech.

Reflecting on his 2020 Presidential run, Biden recounted the events of Charlottesville that compelled him to run for the highest office. The sight of extremists marching openly, without fear or shame, and the subsequent violence stirred him to action.

“When I heard someone call these people’ wonderful people on both sides,’ I knew I couldn’t stand it,” Biden stated. He said his wish to protect America’s soul from such divisive forces led him to seek office.

As Vice President, Biden went over his record concerning America’s global standing while creating domestic jobs and economic opportunities. Despite the challenges of a worldwide pandemic, he recounted how the administration pushed forward, stating that he was determined to build a better future for all Americans.

Though Biden made the fateful decision to step down, he pledged that V.P. Harris and Gov. Tim Walz would continue to prioritize the ideals that propelled his own presidency: an administration focused on centering inclusion, economic opportunity, and the promise of prosperity for everyone, regardless of background.

During his speech, Biden touted his administration’s work in eliminating student loan debt and lowering inflation, which will also be priorities under the Harris/Walz ticket.

“Donald Trump is going to find out the power of women in 2024!” Biden declared in one of the many high points of his fiery, demonstrative speech.

It was a rallying cry that encapsulated the essence of his campaign: that every citizen deserves the chance to thrive.

Yet, last night was about passing the proverbial torch.

“I love my job,” Biden said, “But I love my country more.”

That remark highlighted his decision to step aside and support V.P. Harris as his successor. It underscored his belief that with Harris at the helm, the Democrats had a better chance of securing victory in the upcoming election. Ultimately, it illustrated his willingness to put the nation’s interests above his own.

The capacity crowd repeatedly acknowledged that sacrifice as they repeatedly chanted “Thank You, Joe” during his 45-minute address—a testament to the admiration and respect he has garnered throughout his time in the White House.

As the convention’s first night drew to a close, Biden was joined on stage by his family and V.P. Harris, who came on with her family, which drew raucous applause from the standing room crowd.

Throughout the convention, diverse voices will be heard, including personal testimonies from those directly affected by policies and challenges faced over the past few years, and Monday night featured stories from individuals like Amanda and Josh Zurawski, who shared their experiences under restrictive abortion bans imposed during the Trump administration.

The convention will cover various topics in the coming days, including a dedicated session on international affairs.

In this session, President Biden and Vice President Harris will address issues such as the situation in Ukraine, highlighting their commitment to domestic and global challenges.

Secretary Hillary Clinton is expected to speak about the significance of having a female Vice President, particularly the first woman of color. Clinton’s perspective, shaped by her experiences as Secretary of State and the first female major party nominee, will shed light on the responsibilities and challenges of these historic milestones.

As the week progresses, the focus will shift to Vice President Harris and Governor Tim Walz, who will expound on their intent to continue Biden’s fight for the middle class.

Looking ahead, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden remain optimistic and focused on the critical work that lies ahead.

“I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career, but I gave my best to you,” he said.

