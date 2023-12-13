Georgia Karen, Hannah Payne Found Guilty in Vigilante Style Killing of Black Motorist

A Clayton County jury has found Hannah Payne guilty of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and weapons possession charges. She now awaits sentencing in the shooting death of 61-year-old Kenneth Herring in May of 2019. Payne could face life in prison for shooting Herring in the stomach following a minor traffic accident.

In one of the worst cases of Karen behavior, the white woman who is suspected of racial profiling caused the death of Herring after she allegedly witnessed a traffic accident involving the senior

According to investigators, at around 6 pm on May 7, 2019, the victim, 62-year-old Herring, was driving his Dodge pickup truck when he ran a red light and hit an 18-wheeler. Both vehicles were damaged, and the drivers pulled over to wait for police to arrive.

Herring’s accident was witnessed by two people who pulled over to help — the defendant, Hannah Payne, and an officer with the Georgia Department of Corrections named Terry Robinson. Robinson, who worked in the infirmary at a local prison, examined Herring and noticed that he appeared disoriented.

A police officer reported that Herring’s eyes looked to be a reddish-orange color. He believed Herring was in diabetic shock. Payne however reported to the police dispatcher she was on the phone with as she hunted Herring that he was “drunk.”

Payne and Robinson stayed with both drivers for about 20 minutes waiting for the police to arrive when Herring returned to his truck and left the scene.

According to a defense motion, Robinson encouraged Payne to follow Herring after he left the scene so that she could get his license tag number.

Payne reportedly called 911 as she followed Herring to report the tag number. The dispatcher told her to return to the accident scene and not to follow Herring.

Payne continued to pursue the elder, claiming he was drunk and she didn’t want him to cause another accident. When she caught up with Herring she ordered him to “get the f— out of the truck,” an argument ensued and Herring was shot and killed at the scene.

The state NAACP chapter has emphasized that this incident happened as a result of racial profiling and has been actively supporting Herring’s family.

“It’s a sobering experience that the Herring family is going through,” NAACP member Tocarro Combs told the outlet.

