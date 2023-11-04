Toys for Tots Kicks Off Holiday Campaign

(NewsUSA) – November is here, and that means it’s the kickoff of the Marine Toys for Tots annual Holiday Campaign, now in its 76th year of bringing joy and hope to children in need across the Nation.

Between November 1 and December 25, 2023, U.S. Marines and dedicated volunteers will conduct more than 850 local toy collection and distribution programs in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Toys for Tots, our Nation’s flagship children’s Christmastime charity and the U.S. Marine Corps’ premiere Community Action Program, provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to disadvantaged children across the Nation through the gift of a new toy, book, game, or other gift.

It is estimated that 41% of America’s children live at or below the poverty level. The mission of Marine Toys for Tots is to bring the joy of Christmas to these children, with messages of hope that will inspire them to grow into responsible, productive, patriotic citizens. The impact that our Program is able to provide through the help of our dedicated supporters is extraordinary.

Marines and volunteers engage with local businesses, media, and individuals within their communities to collect new, unwrapped toys and distribute those gifts to disadvantaged children, allowing them to experience the joy of Christmas or any celebrated holiday.

Last year, Toys for Tots set new records, with over 24.4 million toys and books provided to nearly 10 million children in need across the Nation.

“Now, in Toys for Tots’ 76th year, we are asking our supporters to help us achieve another record-breaking year and deliver the magic of the holidays to every family seeking our assistance,” says LtGen James B. Laster, USMC (Ret.), President and CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

This year, Toys for Tots will highlight our extraordinary Reserve Marines and community volunteers, as well as showcase the incredible effort from communities across the Nation who have enabled Toys for Tots to support over 291 million economically disadvantaged children since 1947.

“Saving Christmas is no small task. When we hear about families who are struggling financially during the holiday season, our network of Marines and volunteers mobilize and work tirelessly to ensure that no child is forgotten,” LtGen Laster adds.

Visit toysfortots.org for more information and to donate.