Janet Jackson, J. Cole And Megan Thee Stallion Highlight Day 1 Of One MusicFest

Day one of ONE Musicfest proved to be a success. Thousands attended the annual Atlanta-based festival that takes place at Piedmont Park.

Some of the highlights of the festival’s first day was an awe-inspiring performance by Janet Jackson. During her two-hour set, the legendary artist performed hits that span four decades including “Control,” “Scream,” and “Rhythm Nation.” Jackson surprised festival-goers by introducing J. Cole to perform their hit, “No Sleep.” J. Cole would also perform his hit, “Don’t Save Her.”

Lil Kim took the stage before Jackson, taking fans back to 1990s era hip-hop with songs “Get Money,” “Crush On You,” and “Magic Stick.”

Megan Thee Stallion would also perform on day one, giving fans the cowgirl swag with hits such as “Savage,” “Big Ole Freak,” and “Plan B.”

In honor of Hip-Hop 50, artists such as Big Daddy Kane, DJ Quik, KRS-One and T-Pain performed.

Today, the festival continues with Compton lyricist Kendrick Lamar, DJ Drama, and soul crooner Brent Faiyaz will also perform.

In a statement, founder J. Carter said, “We are beyond excited about the 14th annual ONE Musicfest. To have the opportunity to host Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Brent Faiyaz, and other iconic artists in the middle of Piedmont Park is a dream come true, especially on the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop. It doesn’t get any better than this. It will be a premium experience for the artists, the attendees, and our partners. We look forward to our new home in Piedmont Park and delivering an elevated experience to our many fans.”

The 2023 ONE Musicfest Lineup includes (in alphabetical order):

Ben Reilly, Big Daddy Kane, Black Sheep, Boosie, Brand Nubian, Brent Faiyaz, Bryson Tiller, Chief Keef, Coco Jones, Coi Leray, Danielle Poder, DJ Drama, DJ Jelly, DJ Quik, DJ Toomp, Durand Bernarr, Ed Lover, El Debarge, Fabolous, Goodie Mob, Greg Street, Jadakiss, Janet Jackson, Jozzy, Kendrick Lamar, Key Glock, Kid Capri, Killer Mike, Kodak Black, KRS-One, Lady of Rage, Libianca, Megan Thee Stallion, Mr. Cheeks of Lost Boyz, Mr. Collipark, Nelly, Nice & Smooth, Project Pat, Smino, S.U.R.F., T-Pain, Tems, The Dream, Tink, Too $hort, Trina, Uncle Luke, Waka Flocka, Yo-Yo, 8Ball & MJG, and surprise special guests.

