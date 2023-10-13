Exclusive: Chef G. Garvin Named Chief Culinary Officer For Atlanta Hawks, State Farm Arena

Chef G. Garvin stands as a world-renown figure in the culinary industry who has always remained true to Atlanta. The hometown hero recently teamed up with the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena to become the team’s Chief Culinary Officer.

During an exclusive preview where media members got an opportunity to dine on Garvin’s signature dishes while experiencing a Hawks game, Garvin took a moment to speak with ADW and shed light on his new role.

This is a great collaboration with the Atlanta Hawks. How did this connection come about?

It was really just something that was meant to happen. I did an activation with the Hawks a few months earlier. And I think the synergy is connected at that point. We met, had some really good conversation and it really was seamless. And now I’m here.

You being an Atlanta native, you understand the culture of the city. How do you bring the essence of Atlanta to the culinary experiences at State Farm Arena?

One of the great things about the city and my experiences is it has become a really grateful town. I think a lot of times not recognized by the rest of the country. And because I’m now basically a culinary OG, just by age and experience, and understanding what food means to the city. I think it’s going to be more exciting for people to come in and just see what we’re doing. I think it’s gonna help people come out and sort of re-engage. I think it’s going to be good.

There are so many people in Atlanta who will be inspired by your journey. What advice do you give for the next generation who seek a career in culinary arts?

If you love it, live it without shame. I’ve been doing this my whole life. Food has been everything to me. Before it became cool and Hell’s Kitchen. It was what I love and so I lived it. And I think it’s come full circle. I wasn’t afraid to cook when no one was doing it. I would take the MARTA train to the Ritz Carlton. But I stuck to it. I made the dream a reality. Because I was secure enough that cooking was something I always wanted to do. So if you love it, live it.

