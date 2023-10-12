Atlanta’s Mayor Andre Dickens, Young Jeezy, Cynthia Bailey, Egypt Sherrod, Lamman Rucker, Gather for Annual Atlanta Fashion and Polo Classic

The 6th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic commenced with special guests Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Young Jeezy, Cynthia Bailey, Egypt Sherrod, Lamman Rucker, and more.

The 6th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic commenced on Sunday, October 8, an impressive gathering of Atlanta’s leading influencers. This lavish event, conceived by renowned menswear designer Miguel Wilson, and generously sponsored by Bentley Atlanta and The Corbett Group, serves as a fundraiser for the Ride to the Olympics Foundation.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens attended this year’s event as a distinguished guest of honor.

“This year was the best year we’ve had by far,” Wilson said. “We put a lot of work into this event every year, so to see the turnout, and the response blows me away each and every time. One of the things that I am most proud of with the Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic is that we work hard to give one of the most unique and luxurious experiences centered around fashion and polo. We also pride ourselves in treating each ticketholder like they’re a VIP.”

The guest list featured a constellation of notable figures, including Young Jeezy (rapper), Cynthia Bailey (Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta), Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (HGTV’s Married To Real Estate), actress Demetria McKinney (Tyler Perry’s House of Payne), actor Lamman Rucker (OWN’s Greenleaf), actress Cocoa Brown (Tyler Perry’s For Better or For Worse), and Pastor Jamal Bryant (New Birth Missionary Baptist Church).

In the past six years, the Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic grew from a one-day event to an entire weekend, which started on Friday, October 6, this year. For ticketholders, the weekend kicked off with a welcome party at the Starling Hotel. The next day, Saturday, Oct. 7, was the Polo & Pumps Day party at the Starling Hotel and the Cocktails & Cigars Under the Stars rooftop party at the Thompson Hotel. However, the big event that garnered the most attention and attendance was the signature Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic event on Sunday.

During Sunday’s Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic guests enjoyed a polo match that consisted of some of the top polo players from across the country. Wilson and his wife Chancey Wilson also participated in the match, riding for the same team.

Afterward, guests were privy to a fashion show featuring emerging and established designers with celebrity participants that included Mimi Faust (VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta), Martell Holt (OWN’s Love & Marriage Huntsville) Ralph Pittman (Real Housewives of Atlanta), actor Michael Bolwaire(BET’s All The Queen’s Men) Damian Hall (of Guy), former NFL Play JaMarcus Russell, who all walked in the event’s fashion show.

R&B singers Q Parker and Lil G (of SILK) performed during the event, while. actor Palmer Williams (Tyler Perry’s House of Payne) served as emcee of this year’s fashion show.

The most important aspect of this event is that its main reason for existence is to serve as a fundraiser for the Ride to the Olympics Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by Miguel Wilson back in 2018. The organization works to provide underprivileged youth with opportunities to participate in equestrian sports.

Since its creation, the organization’s biggest accomplishment was helping to create the Morehouse Polo Club, the first-ever polo team at a Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). Wilson served as a co-founder of the Morehouse Polo Club and was honored for his efforts by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the State of Georgia.

Ride to the Olympics Foundation is now focusing on creating multiple youth polo teams.

“I’d like to thank Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens for participating in this year’s Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic. His support means a lot to me, in addition to the support that we received this year from Fulton County Arts & Culture (FACE). I’d also like to thank our longtime sponsors Bentley Atlanta and The Corbett Group; as well as all of our vendors who help make this event possible,” Wilson said.

For more information visit https://www.fashionandpoloclassic.com and go to https://www.ridetotheolympics.org/ to find out more about the Ride to the Olympics Foundation or to place a donation.

