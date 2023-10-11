A Taste of Black Gwinnett Is Back! Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13 – 14

“A Taste of Black Gwinnett” is back at Norcross Cultural Arts and Community Center, Friday-Saturday, October 13-14, 2023. Here are the links to get free tickets to attend, experience Black-owned businesses with food, products and services, along with international content creators competing, and food samplings of Black-owned restaurants and caterers serving Gwinnett County.

“A Taste of Black Gwinnett,” Friday, October 13, 2023 – 4:00-11:00 p.m. – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/717229120607?aff=oddtdtcreator

“A Taste of Black Gwinnett,” Saturday, October 14, 2023 – 3:00-11:00 p.m. – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/721676201947?aff=oddtdtcreator

As part of the 22nd Urban Mediamakers Film Festival (UMFF) running October 9-22, 2023 throughout Gwinnett County (https://umff.com), “A Taste of Black Gwinnett” features content creators, writers, animations, music videos in competition, Urban Travia Game, as well as the annual Urban PitchFest connecting those with scripts, start-up business ideas, mobile apps/game development with investors, producers, directors, and potential partners on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Find tickets to everything of UMFF 2023 at https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/22nd-urban-mediamakers-film-festival-2023-2669629.

Checkout the international projects competing during UMFF 2023 from around the world at – https://www.umff.com/umff-in-person-schedule.html. UMFF 2023 international content creators are from the United States, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Iran, Italy, Japan, Korea, Libya, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Nigeria, Philippines, Romania, Russian Federation, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom! Most films are presented in English. UMFF2023 foreign language films have English subtitles in most cases.

I hope to see you at “A Taste of Black Gwinnett,” as well as some of the events of UMFF 2023! And bring your entire family – youth and adults!

