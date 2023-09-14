Why Delta Passengers Will Find It Harder To Access Sky Club, Medallion Status

Atlanta-based Delta will reportedly make it harder for passengers to access its Sky Club and reach Medallion status. The threshold to reach both are being raised significantly.

Starting on Jan. 1, 2024, several adjustments could impact thousands of loyal Delta SkyMiles customers. Medallion Qualifying Dollars (MQDs) will become the only metric that counts in terms of earning elite frequent flyer status with the airline.

The Medallion Qualifying Miles and Medallion Qualifying Segments will be phased out, but customers will have an opportunity to convert MQMs into either MQDs or redeemable miles for 2025.

When it comes to credit card holders, Delta SkyMiles Reserve and Reserve Business American Express users will earn one MQD for every $10 in spending. And SkyMiles Platinum and SkyMiles Platinum Business card holders will earn one MQD for every $20 in purchases.

Also, Delta customers who book tickets in basic economy will no longer have access to Delta’s lounges, even if they carry a Platinum Card or any other premium credit card. Platinum Card holders will be allowed six visits per year, while the Delta Reserve Card holders will get 10 annual visits.

Sky Club’s are often crowded at airports in major cities during peak travel seasons, the changes would decrease those overall numbers significantly.

Furtnermore, passengers will no longer earn status based on the number miles they fly, but will earn status based exclusively on the amount of money they spend with the airline.

Here’s a breakdown of the new standards.

Silver Medallion – $6,000 MQDs

Gold Medallion – $12,000 MQDs

Platinum Medallion – $18,000 MQDs

Diamond Medallion – $35,000 MQDs

