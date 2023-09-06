Dallas Austin, Jermaine Dupri Honor Atlanta’s Impact On Hip-Hop 50 With New Pop-Up Exhibit

Atlanta’s impact on hip-hop will always remain undeniable. Within the genre’s 50 years of existence, the city of Atlanta has led the sound and cultural movement of hip-hop for over 20 years.

To celebrate Atlanta’s legacy, Dallas Austin and Jermaine Dupri teamed up to create the “Atlanta Hip-Hop 50th Experience” at Underground Atlanta.

The walls of the exhibit feature images of top Atlanta rap acts such as OutKast, Goodie Mob, T.I., Gucci Mane, Jeezy, Future, Migos, and more.

There’s a tribute to women of Atlanta rap such as Latto and Rasheeda. There’s also a timeline that showcases the very start of Atlanta rap with Mojo, the city’s first rapper who became prominent in 1982.

ADW spoke to Austin who shed light on the pop-up exhibit and Atlanta’s role in hip-hop.

“What was crazy that we didn’t know any better,” Austin said, speaking on the initial rise of Atlanta’s hip-hop movement in the 1990s. “We just wanted to have music that we could play in the car and go dress fly at Lenox Mall…But the city really began to hit right around 2001. That’s when Atlanta was probably starting to find its base a lot faster than every other city in terms of hip-hop. A lot of the artists and producers in Atlanta began calling each other studios and doing stuff without the managers. We all worked together and Atlanta eventually became the dominant sound in hip-hop.”

The Atlanta 50th Hip Hop Experience showcases the rich cultural impact in Atlanta, and will also feature numerous events, including artist Q&A sessions, celebrity podcasts, music-related fireside chats, and industry seminars.

Additionally, lounge and DJ events will be held, showcasing a state-of-the-art sound system and LED screen hosting exclusive Atlanta Hip Hop label takeover nights. The experience will also be available for private events and corporate parties, as the venue also has a liquor license.

The pop-up will continue until Oct. 27.

