Fani Willis Says She Ready for Trump, Judge Smacks Down Request to

“Some people may not be happy with the decisions that I’m making,” Willis told Atlanta news outlet 11Alive , speaking confidently about the conclusion of the in depth investigation into Trump’s actions and the impending indictment. “And sometimes, when people are unhappy, they act in a way that could create harm.”

Willis, who has reportedly received a number of threats from Trump supporters since launching the investigation is working with Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labatt to ensure her safety and the safety of employees of the District attorney’s office. Plans are currently in the works to erect barriers and Willis said she will instruct staff to work remotely as the announcement to indict is expected to happen in the next couple of weeks.