Tyler Perry Offers $100,000 Reward for Information On A Murder

There is apparently no limit to Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry’s generosity as well his tendency to intercede on behalf of people in need. This time the “Madea” creator is applying his considerable resources to help solve the murder of a young gay man and offering $100,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the person or persons responsible for his death.

According to an Instagram post by Perry, his close friend Yvette Noel-Schure, who is also Beyonce’s publicist shared with him recently that she suspected a young man she cared deeply about, Josiah “Jonty” Robinson, may have been targeted for the killing because he was gay. He was only 23.

“A few days ago, I got an extremely heartbreaking phone call from my friend, Yvette Noel-Schure. Through her tears and grief, she told me that in her home country of Grenada, a young man that was like a son to her was murdered. My soul ached as she shared that he was a young, gifted singer who was murdered because he was gay.”

Perry states in the post that the killing reminded him of a similar killing in Collier County, Florida, several years ago. Terrance Williams was found dead in prison, and the family old that he hung himself. He also brought up Mathew Shepard, a gay man who was beaten, tortured, and left to die when he was a student at the University of Wyoming on Oct. 6, 1998.

He also wrote, “Yvette and I are offering a $100,000 dollar reward to anyone who brings forth information that leads to the conviction of the murderer of Josiah “Jonty” Robinson. Please pray for his mother and Yvette and all of those that loved him, as well as every family who has been impacted by senseless violence.”

