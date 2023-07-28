How Chicken, Church, And Trap Music Are Social Experiments In ‘They Cloned Tyrone’

There is a thin line between conspiracy theories and actual reality, especially when it comes to the Black community. But history has shown that it’s not far fetch to suspect the government, or large organizations, from using its power to negatively impact society.

There were multiple government-backed programs such as The Tuskegee Experiment where Black people were untreated for Syphilis from 1932-1972. In terms of real estate, Blacks were left out of economic empowerment due to redlining, a practice where the federal government intentionally segregated America starting in 1933.

But what would happen if some of those same forms of mistreatment occurred today?

Enter, “They Cloned Tyrone,” a movie that takes a comedic approach to explore how certain things the are prevalent within the Black community are actually detrimental.

Wonderfully written/directed by Juel Taylor, the film stars John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, and Teyonah Parris. Set in a small Southern town that holds the cultural aesthetics of Memphis, the protagonists are in the desperate career positions of being a drug dealer, pimp, and prostitute. Low-life career goals, but at times glorified in music and pop culture.

The trio uncovers an underground lab where an elaborate plan by a government-like agency seeks to destroy the Black community through its food, religious institutions, hair products, and music.

Poking fun at the insane Popeye’s Chicken sandwich craze that occurred in 2019, the trio discovers that the chicken batter in the laboratory causes insatiable laughter. A restaurant that sells the fried chicken, features long lines and customers who are overly-excited to eat fried chicken.

Rap music, more specifically elements of Trap or Drill music, is also a part of the conspiracy. When played in nightclubs, the music causes its listeners to recreate the actions that are vocalized. Later in the film, the laboratory features two Black men in a padded cell who fight while listening to music.

The church also plays a role as its pastor, David Alan Grier, preaches complacently to its members. Perm, hair products and sugary drinks are also devices used to the detriment of Black people.

Although comedy in the film can soften the blows, the statements are profound. The over-indulging of fried chicken can lead to health issues such as diabetes which disproportionately affects the Black community. Hair straightening products have been linked to cancer. Some elements of Trap and Drill music have inspired negativity. And some church leaders have exploited its members for profit.

The cloning aspect in the film reveals an even deeper notion that we are not our true selves in this vicious cycle of destruction that occurs within our communities.

Overall, “They Cloned Tyrone” takes viewers on a fun ride in a thought-provoking manner that will be unpacked for years to comes.

