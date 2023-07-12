Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Hip-Hop 50 Artists To Headline ONE Musicfest

ONE Musicfest will return in October with a two-day show that will feature some of the top names in the music industry. On July 12, the organizers of the annual Atlanta-based festival announced this year’s line-up that will take place at Piedmont Park on Oct. 28 and 29.

The legendary Janet Jackson will make a return to Atlanta months after her recent tour sold out two shows at State Farm Arena. Compton lyricist Kendrick Lamar will also headline for the festival for the second time. He performed at ONE Musicfest in 2014. Megan Thee Stallion, Kodak Black and soul crooner Brent Faiyaz will also perform.

In honor of Hip-Hop 50, Nelly, DJ Drama, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, DJ Quik, Trina and others who contributed to the culture.

In a statement, founder J. Carter said, “We are beyond excited about the 14th annual ONE Musicfest. To have the opportunity to host Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Brent Faiyaz, and other iconic artists in the middle of Piedmont Park is a dream come true, especially on the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop. It doesn’t get any better than this. It will be a premium experience for the artists, the attendees, and our partners. We look forward to our new home in Piedmont Park and delivering an elevated experience to our many fans.”

The 2023 ONE Musicfest Lineup includes (in alphabetical order):

Ben Reilly, Big Daddy Kane, Black Sheep, Boosie, Brand Nubian, Brent Faiyaz, Bryson Tiller, Chief Keef, Coco Jones, Coi Leray, Danielle Poder, DJ Drama, DJ Jelly, DJ Quik, DJ Toomp, Durand Bernarr, Ed Lover, El Debarge, Fabolous, Goodie Mob, Greg Street, Jadakiss, Janet Jackson, Jozzy, Kendrick Lamar, Key Glock, Kid Capri, Killer Mike, Kodak Black, KRS-One, Lady of Rage, Libianca, Megan Thee Stallion, Mr. Cheeks of Lost Boyz, Mr. Collipark, Nelly, Nice & Smooth, Project Pat, Smino, S.U.R.F., T-Pain, Tems, The Dream, Tink, Too $hort, Trina, Uncle Luke, Waka Flocka, Yo-Yo, 8Ball & MJG, and surprise special guests.

