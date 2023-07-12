Jamie Foxx on the Mend; Comes to Woman’s Rescue in Chicago

Jamie Foxx continues to show signs that he is on the mend and recovering from the medical emergency that landed the beloved comedian and actor in an Atlanta-area hospital emergency room in early April.

Foxx was spotted enjoying himself on a riverboat on the Chicago River over the weekend and on Monday CBS News shared video of Foxx at Top Golf. On Tuesday, Queeni Glenn, a woman visiting Chicago to support her sister who has breast cancer said she not only met him but he came to her rescue when she lost her purse while riding in a pedi-cab on Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago.

“I hadn’t even realized that I had set my bag down,” Glenn said. “I think my bag had to fall out of the carriage in some kind of weird way. I didn’t even know it was gone until a black SUV rolled up beside me and the guy rolled the window down and proceeded to step out of the car. But as he’s stepping out, I realized that’s my bag. At the same time I realized that that’s Jamie Foxx!”

Foxx finally broke his silence on May 3 nearly three weeks after he was hospitalized for a mysterious “medical complication.” On Wednesday afternoon, the comedian and actor took to Instagram with a short message thanking fans for their love and support.

On May 12, after several false posts about Foxx’s health went viral on social media, Foxx’s daughter Corinne provided an update on Foxx’s condition and revealed that he left an Atlanta area hospital. She also said he was “recuperating” and “playing pickleball.”

Foxx’s family members were later photographed arriving at a rehabilitation center in Chicago that specializes in recovery of strokes and other debilitating illnesses.

“Appreciate all the love!!!” the Soul star penned. “Feeling Blessed.”