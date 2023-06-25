BET Awards Air Tonight – Drake Leads

DRAKE LEADS WITH SEVEN “BET AWARDS” 2023 NOMINATIONS, AND GLORILLA FOLLOWS WITH SIX NOMINATIONS

21 SAVAGE AND LIZZO FOLLOW WITH FIVE NOMINATIONS, WITH BEYONCÉ, BURNA BOY, CHRIS BROWN, ICE SPICE, AND SZA EACH GARNERING FOUR NOMINATIONs

BET announces “BET Awards” 2023 nominees, with Drake leading the nominations, scoring seven. This year’s nominees reflect an abundance of creative expression and Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports. “BET Awards” 2023 will air LIVE on BET on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT. Culture’s Biggest Night will celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop throughout the LIVE telecast on BET. “BET Awards” 2023 nominations were selected by the BET Voting Academy, comprised of an esteemed group of entertainment professionals and influencers in the fields of music, media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.

Drake claims the top spot at “BET Awards” 2023 with seven nominations. Drake’s nominations include ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Best Male R&B/Pop Artist,’ ‘Best Group’ with 21 Savage, ‘Best Collaboration’ with Future and Tems (“Wait for U”), ‘Album of the Year,’ for Her Loss with 21 Savage, and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award,’ for Jimmy Cook with 21 Savage, and his feature on Wait For You with Future and Tems.

In October of last year, GloRilla was named a BET Amplified Artist. She gave an electrifying performance at the “BET Hip Hop Awards,” where she won Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist of the Year. Today, Gloria Hallelujah Woods, known professionally as GloRilla, has six nominations, including ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Best New Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year’ for Anyways, Life’s Great, ‘Video Of The Year’ for Tomorrow 2 with Cardi B, and ‘Best Collaboration’ for her features with HItkidd (“F.N.F. Let’s Go”) and Cardi B (“Tomorrow 2”).

21 Savage and Lizzo earned the third-highest number of nods, with five nominations each. Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice, and SZA follow with four nominations each. Cardi B, Coco Jones, FLO, Future, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin, and Tems are tied with three nominations each.

Culture’s biggest night, “BET Awards,” has been the #1 cable award show among all adults 18-49 for the last two consecutive years and is the #1 cable award show among Black adults 18-49 for the 21st consecutive year (CY02-CY22). “BET Awards” is the ultimate platform to showcase the best, brightest, and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – honoring the present and future of Black music, creativity, and sportsmanship, by celebrating the culture and being a driving force for social change.

Voting for “BET Awards” 2023 Viewer’s Choice Award begins June 8, 2023, and ends June 25, 2023, at 6:30 PM PT/ 9:30 PM ET. Cast your vote here: https://www.bet.com/viewerschoice23

BET.com/bet-awards is the official site for “BET Awards” 2023 and will have all the latest news and updates about this year’s show. Follow us @ BET and @BETAWARDS.

Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, will oversee and Executive Produce the annual show, with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy to Co-Executive Produce for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show, with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay also serving as Executive Producers.

To APPLY for media credentials to COVER “BET Awards” 2023 red carpet, press room, and ancillary events, go to: https://2023betacreds.pvitl.com/registration/betawards2023_form_media.

The complete list of nominees for “BET Awards” 2023 are:

Album of the Year

ANYWAYS, LIFE’S GREAT GLORILLA

BREEZY CHRIS BROWN

GOD DID DJ KHALED

HER LOSS DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS KENDRICK LAMAR

RENAISSANCE BEYONCÉ

SOS SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

ARI LENNOX

BEYONCÉ

COCO JONES

H.E.R.

LIZZO

SZA

TEMS

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

BLXST

BRENT FAIYAZ

BURNA BOY

CHRIS BROWN

DRAKE

THE WEEKND

USHER

Best Group

CITY GIRLS

DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

DVSN

FLO

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN

QUAVO & TAKEOFF

WANMOR

Best Collaboration

BIG ENERGY (REMIX) LATTO & MARIAH CAREY FEAT. DJ KHALED

BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2 PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE

CALL ME EVERY DAY CHRIS BROWN FEAT. WIZKID

CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP KING COMBS FEAT. KODAK BLACK

CREEPIN’ METRO BOOMIN, THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE

F.N.F. (LET’S GO) HITKIDD & GLORILLA

TOMORROW 2 GLORILLA & CARDI B

WAIT FOR U FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

CARDI B

COI LERAY

GLORILLA

ICE SPICE

LATTO

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NICKI MINAJ

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 SAVAGE

DRAKE

FUTURE

COLE

JACK HARLOW

KENDRICK LAMAR

LIL BABY

Video of the Year

WE (WARM EMBRACE) CHRIS BROWN

2 MILLION UP PEEZY, JEEZY & REAL BOSTON RICHEY FEAT. ROB49

ABOUT DAMN TIME LIZZO

BAD HABIT STEVE LACY

FIRST CLASS JACK HARLOW

KILL BILL SZA

TOMORROW 2 GLORILLA & CARDI B

Video Director of the Year

A$AP ROCKY FOR AWGE

BENNY BOOM

BURNA BOY

COLE BENNETT

DAVE FREE & KENDRICK LAMAR

DIRECTOR X

TEYANA “SPIKE TEY” TAYLOR

Best New Artist

AMBRÉ

COCO JONES

DOECHII

FLO

GLORILLA

ICE SPICE

LOLA BROOKE

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

BLESS ME MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN

FINISHED (LIVE) TAMELA MANN

I’VE GOT JOY CECE WINANS

KINGDOM MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN FEAT. NAOMI RAINE & CHANDLER MOORE

NEW TYE TRIBBETT

ONE MOMENT FROM GLORY YOLANDA ADAMS

THE BETTER BENEDICTION (PT.2) PJ MORTON FEAT. LISA KNOWLES-SMITH, LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON, KEKE WYATT, KIERRA SHEARD & TASHA COBBS LEONARD

Viewer’s Choice Award

ABOUT DAMN TIME LIZZO

BREAK MY SOUL BEYONCÉ

FIRST CLASS JACK HARLOW

JIMMY COOKS DRAKE FEAT 21 SAVAGE

KILL BILL SZA

LAST LAST BURNA BOY

SUPER FREAKY GIRL NICKI MINAJ

WAIT FOR U FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

Best International Act

AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)

AYRA STARR (NIGERIA)

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

CENTRAL CEE (UK)

ELLA MAI (UK)

KO (SOUTH AFRICA)

L7NNON (BRAZIL)

STORMZY (UK)

TIAKOLA (FRANCE)

UNCLE WAFFLES (SWAZILAND)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

ASAKE (NIGERIA)

CAMIDOH (GHANA)

FLO (UK)

LIBIANCA (CAMEROON)

MAUREEN (FRANCE)

MC RYAN SP (BRAZIL)

PABI COOPER (SOUTH AFRICA)

RAYE (UK)

WERENOI (FRANCE)

BET Her

ABOUT DAMN TIME LIZZO

BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2 PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE

BREAK MY SOUL BEYONCÉ

HER MEGAN THEE STALLION

LIFT ME UP BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY – RIHANNA & LUDWIG GÖRANSSON

PLAYERS COI LERAY

SPECIAL LIZZO

Best Movie

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

CREED 3

EMANCIPATION

NOPE

THE WOMAN KING

TILL

WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY

Best Actor

AMIN JOSEPH

BRIAN TYREE HENRY

DAMSON IDRIS

DANIEL KALUUYA

DEMETRIUS ‘LIL MEECH’ FLENORY JR.

DONALD GLOVER

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

Best Actress

ANGELA BASSETT

COCO JONES

JANELLE JAMES

JANELLE MONÁE

KEKE PALMER

VIOLA DAVIS

ZENDAYA

YoungStars Award

AKIRA AKBAR

ALAYA HIGH

DEMI SINGLETON

GENESIS DENISE

MARSAI MARTIN

THADDEUS J. MIXSON

YOUNG DYLAN

Sportswoman of the Year Award

ALEXIS MORRIS

ALLYSON FELIX

ANGEL REESE

CANDACE PARKER

NAOMI OSAKA

SERENA WILLIAMS

SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON

Sportsman of the Year Award

AARON JUDGE

BUBBA WALLACE

GERVONTA DAVIS

JALEN HURTS

LEBRON JAMES

PATRICK MAHOMES

STEPHEN CURRY

