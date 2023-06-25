Digital Daily

BET Awards Air Tonight – Drake Leads

  • Roz Edward

DRAKE LEADS WITH SEVEN “BET AWARDS” 2023 NOMINATIONS, AND GLORILLA FOLLOWS WITH SIX NOMINATIONS

21 SAVAGE AND LIZZO FOLLOW WITH FIVE NOMINATIONS, WITH BEYONCÉ, BURNA BOY, CHRIS BROWN, ICE SPICE, AND SZA EACH GARNERING FOUR NOMINATIONs

BET announces “BET Awards” 2023 nominees, with Drake leading the nominations, scoring seven. This year’s nominees reflect an abundance of creative expression and Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports. “BET Awards” 2023 will air LIVE on BET on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT. Culture’s Biggest Night will celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop throughout the LIVE telecast on BET. “BET Awards” 2023 nominations were selected by the BET Voting Academy, comprised of an esteemed group of entertainment professionals and influencers in the fields of music, media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.

Drake claims the top spot at “BET Awards” 2023 with seven nominations. Drake’s nominations include ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Best Male R&B/Pop Artist,’ ‘Best Group’ with 21 Savage, ‘Best Collaboration’ with Future and Tems (“Wait for U”), ‘Album of the Year,’ for Her Loss with 21 Savage, and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award,’ for Jimmy Cook with 21 Savage, and his feature on Wait For You with Future and Tems.

 

In October of last year, GloRilla was named a BET Amplified Artist. She gave an electrifying performance at the “BET Hip Hop Awards,” where she won Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist of the Year. Today, Gloria Hallelujah Woods, known professionally as GloRilla, has six nominations, including ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Best New Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year’ for Anyways, Life’s Great, ‘Video Of The Year’ for Tomorrow 2 with Cardi B, and ‘Best Collaboration’ for her features with HItkidd (“F.N.F. Let’s Go”) and Cardi B (“Tomorrow 2”).

 

21 Savage and Lizzo earned the third-highest number of nods, with five nominations each. Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice, and SZA follow with four nominations each. Cardi B, Coco Jones, FLO, Future, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin, and Tems are tied with three nominations each.

 

Culture’s biggest night, “BET Awards,” has been the #1 cable award show among all adults 18-49 for the last two consecutive years and is the #1 cable award show among Black adults 18-49 for the 21st consecutive year (CY02-CY22). “BET Awards” is the ultimate platform to showcase the best, brightest, and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – honoring the present and future of Black music, creativity, and sportsmanship, by celebrating the culture and being a driving force for social change.

 

Voting for “BET Awards” 2023 Viewer’s Choice Award begins June 8, 2023, and ends June 25, 2023, at 6:30 PM PT/ 9:30 PM ET. Cast your vote here: https://www.bet.com/viewerschoice23

 

BET.com/bet-awards is the official site for “BET Awards” 2023 and will have all the latest news and updates about this year’s show. Follow us @ BET and @BETAWARDS.

Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, will oversee and Executive Produce the annual show, with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy to Co-Executive Produce for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show, with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay also serving as Executive Producers.

To APPLY for media credentials to COVER “BET Awards” 2023 red carpet, press room, and ancillary events, go to: https://2023betacreds.pvitl.com/registration/betawards2023_form_media.

The complete list of nominees for “BET Awards” 2023 are:

Album of the Year

ANYWAYS, LIFE’S GREAT                           GLORILLA

BREEZY                                                         CHRIS BROWN

GOD DID                                                        DJ KHALED

HER LOSS                                                     DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

  1. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS KENDRICK LAMAR

RENAISSANCE                                             BEYONCÉ

SOS                                                                SZA

 

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

ARI LENNOX

BEYONCÉ     

COCO JONES          

H.E.R.

LIZZO 

SZA    

TEMS 

           

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

BLXST

BRENT FAIYAZ         

BURNA BOY 

CHRIS BROWN        

DRAKE          

THE WEEKND          

USHER          

                       

Best Group

CITY GIRLS   

DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE         

DVSN 

FLO    

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN

QUAVO & TAKEOFF

WANMOR     

 

Best Collaboration

BIG ENERGY (REMIX)          LATTO & MARIAH CAREY FEAT. DJ KHALED

BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2               PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE

CALL ME EVERY DAY          CHRIS BROWN FEAT. WIZKID

CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP  KING COMBS FEAT. KODAK BLACK

CREEPIN’                               METRO BOOMIN, THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE

F.N.F. (LET’S GO)                  HITKIDD & GLORILLA

TOMORROW 2                      GLORILLA & CARDI B

WAIT FOR U                          FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS                

 

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

CARDI B        

COI LERAY   

GLORILLA     

ICE SPICE     

LATTO

MEGAN THEE STALLION    

NICKI MINAJ 

 

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 SAVAGE   

DRAKE          

FUTURE        

  1. COLE

JACK HARLOW        

KENDRICK LAMAR  

LIL BABY                               

 

Video of the Year     

WE (WARM EMBRACE)       CHRIS BROWN

2 MILLION UP                        PEEZY, JEEZY & REAL BOSTON RICHEY FEAT. ROB49

ABOUT DAMN TIME             LIZZO

BAD HABIT                             STEVE LACY

FIRST CLASS                         JACK HARLOW

KILL BILL                                SZA

TOMORROW 2                      GLORILLA & CARDI B

                       

Video Director of the Year

A$AP ROCKY FOR AWGE  

BENNY BOOM          

BURNA BOY 

COLE BENNETT       

DAVE FREE & KENDRICK LAMAR 

DIRECTOR X

TEYANA “SPIKE TEY” TAYLOR      

                       

Best New Artist

AMBRÉ          

COCO JONES          

DOECHII       

FLO    

GLORILLA     

ICE SPICE     

LOLA BROOKE        

                       

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

BLESS ME                                                      MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN

FINISHED (LIVE)                                           TAMELA MANN

I’VE GOT JOY                                                 CECE WINANS

KINGDOM                                                      MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN FEAT. NAOMI RAINE & CHANDLER MOORE

NEW                                                               TYE TRIBBETT

ONE MOMENT FROM GLORY                    YOLANDA ADAMS

THE BETTER BENEDICTION (PT.2)            PJ MORTON FEAT. LISA KNOWLES-SMITH, LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON, KEKE WYATT, KIERRA SHEARD & TASHA COBBS LEONARD

 

Viewer’s Choice Award

ABOUT DAMN TIME                                      LIZZO                                                             

BREAK MY SOUL                                          BEYONCÉ                                                     

FIRST CLASS                                                JACK HARLOW                                            

JIMMY COOKS                                              DRAKE FEAT 21 SAVAGE

KILL BILL                                                        SZA                                                                

LAST LAST                                                     BURNA BOY                                                 

SUPER FREAKY GIRL                                  NICKI MINAJ                                                 

WAIT FOR U                                                   FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

 

Best International Act

 

AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)

AYRA STARR (NIGERIA)

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

CENTRAL CEE (UK)

ELLA MAI (UK)

KO (SOUTH AFRICA)

L7NNON (BRAZIL)

STORMZY (UK)

TIAKOLA (FRANCE)

UNCLE WAFFLES (SWAZILAND)

 

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

 

ASAKE (NIGERIA)

CAMIDOH (GHANA)

FLO (UK)

LIBIANCA (CAMEROON)

MAUREEN (FRANCE)

MC RYAN SP (BRAZIL)

PABI COOPER (SOUTH AFRICA)

RAYE (UK)

WERENOI (FRANCE)

BET Her

ABOUT DAMN TIME             LIZZO

BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2               PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE

BREAK MY SOUL                  BEYONCÉ

HER                                        MEGAN THEE STALLION

LIFT ME UP                            BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY – RIHANNA & LUDWIG GÖRANSSON

PLAYERS                               COI LERAY

SPECIAL                                LIZZO

 

Best Movie

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

CREED 3       

EMANCIPATION      

NOPE

THE WOMAN KING  

TILL    

WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY      

                       

Best Actor

AMIN JOSEPH          

BRIAN TYREE HENRY        

DAMSON IDRIS        

DANIEL KALUUYA   

DEMETRIUS ‘LIL MEECH’ FLENORY JR.  

DONALD GLOVER   

MICHAEL B. JORDAN                                  

 

Best Actress

ANGELA BASSETT  

COCO JONES          

JANELLE JAMES     

JANELLE MONÁE    

KEKE PALMER         

VIOLA DAVIS

ZENDAYA     

           

YoungStars Award  

AKIRA AKBAR          

ALAYA HIGH 

DEMI SINGLETON   

GENESIS DENISE    

MARSAI MARTIN     

THADDEUS J. MIXSON       

YOUNG DYLAN                    

Sportswoman of the Year Award

ALEXIS MORRIS      

ALLYSON FELIX       

ANGEL REESE         

CANDACE PARKER

NAOMI OSAKA         

SERENA WILLIAMS 

SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON 

                       

Sportsman of the Year Award

AARON JUDGE        

BUBBA WALLACE    

GERVONTA DAVIS  

JALEN HURTS          

LEBRON JAMES      

PATRICK MAHOMES

STEPHEN CURRY   

