District Attorney Fani Willis and several of her top prosecutors provided insight on the state of crime in Fulton County and their approach to being more proactive. During the third annual Full Force Fulton Summit, Willis and her team provided updates on crimes stats, issues with youth gangs, domestic violence, and cyber crimes.

Willis spoke with Atlanta Daily World and gave her thoughts on the summit and overall approach to keeping Fulton County safe.

“There is no apologizing for putting the bad guys in jail,” Willis told ADW. “None of this apologizing for doing what’s right and holding people to a standard. And so I think today is one about transparency, letting people know that these are problems we have and we’re not gonna pretend like they don’t exist. That we’re here to deal with them and deal with those who want to do harm to our community. Each year we’re looking to get a little better, so that our community gets a little safer.”

Thus far, Willis has over 3,000 indictments in 2023. She is also leading several high-profile cases including the YSL RICO case and she could also indict former President Donald Trump for election tampering in the 2020 election.

“It’s going to be a historic year,” Willis declared. “It’s certainly we have more history to come. We’re gonna continue to do great things because I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, no one is above the law. And so we are making sure through our efforts that we are making sure that our community has its dignity, but we also want to prosecute those that choose to come to this county and commit crimes.

Willis is also seeking to be proactive with the Reach initiative that started in 2022-23. The anti-crime program caters students in Fulton County schools.

“The overall goal is collaboration,” Willis said. “Nobody can do this alone. We can’t do it alone just for the D.A.’s office. The police can’t do it alone. The pastors can’t do it alone. The elected officials can’t do it. But together, maybe I’m naive, but I truly believe if we all come together and we really focus on our children, that we can really change the way things look.”

