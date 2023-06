Black excellence was on full display during the third annual Black Ball in Atlanta. Held at the Fox Theater, the black tie affair served as a birthday celebration for Quality Control CEO Pierre ā€œPā€ Thomas. With DJ Drama spinning and Kenny Burns serving as host, the event featured live performances by Ashanti and Miguel. Notable attendees included Nelly, who arrived with Ashanti; Jermaine Dupri, Phaedra Parks, Teyana Taylor, City Girls, Lil Baby, Quavo, and more.

About Post Author