Denée Benton Labels DeSantis As KKK ‘Grand Wizard’ At Tony Awards

Broadway star Denée Benton delivered sharp criticism of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis while presenting at the Tony Awards on Sunday (June 11).

Benton, known for her roles in Hamilton and Into the Woods, compared DeSantis to a Ku Klux Klan leader as she acknowledged Florida teacher Jason Zembuch Young as the winner of this year’s Excellence in Theatre Education award.

“And while I am certain that the current Grand Wizard, I’m sorry, excuse me, governor of my home state of Florida … ,” said Benton, who earned a Tony nomination in 2017 for her role in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812.

The actor also made a quip about Plantation, the name of the Florida city where Young teaches at.

“I am sure that he [DeSantis] will be changing the name of this following town immediately,” Benton continued. “We were honored to present this award to the truly incredible and life-changing Jason Zembuch Young, enhancing the lives at students at South Plantation High School in Plantation, Florida.”

Benton was seemingly taking aim at DeSantis’ efforts to restrict conversations about race and LGBTQ+ people in public schools. Her remark prompted applause and gasps from the audience at Manhattan’s United Palace for the 2023 Tony Awards.

