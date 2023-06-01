Colleges Will Soon Be Able To Hide Student Race, Ethnicity On Applications

Photo: Getty Images

Colleges across the globe will soon have the option to hide students’ race and ethnicity on applications submitted through Common App, per CNN.

According to the organization, over 1 million students use Common App every year to efficiently apply for several colleges at a time. The tool provides access to more than 1,000 colleges and universities across 20 countries.

All of these institutions will have the ability to hide students’ race and ethnicity information amid the Supreme Court’s pending decision on affirmative action.

“Right now, we are focused on supporting our member colleges and universities with any changes that may need to happen as a result of the Supreme Court decision,” Jenny Rickard, president and chief executive officer of Common App, said in a statement. “While we do not know what the Supreme Court will decide, we have no plans to remove the optional race and ethnicity questions that are currently on the application.”

Students applying through Common App will still have the option to answer questions pertaining to race and ethnicity, but colleges can choose to hide that information along with data about an applicant’s test scores, birthday, gender, and social security number beginning August 1.

The Supreme Court heard arguments last fall in cases challenging the ability of colleges and universities to consider race as a factor in admissions decisions. The conservative majority is poised to make a decision that will overturn affirmative action and likely diminish the number of Black and Hispanic students in higher education.

“We will continue to work with our member colleges and universities once the Supreme Court announces its decision to ensure they have the flexibility they need to comply with the law and can continue to bring in diverse classes,” Rickard said in the statement.