OutKast Bobblehead Night Proves To Be A Hit, Breaks Attendance Records For Atlanta Braves

OutKast Bobblehead Night proved to be a hit on and off the field. On May 25, the Atlanta Braves homage to OutKast, the Atlanta-raised artists often known as the greatest rap group of all-time.

The Braves gave away 15,000 OutKast Bobbleheads to fans who made it to Truist Park early as the team faced-off against the Philadelphia Phillies. Over 43,000 fans were in attendance making it the third largest crowd in the history of Truist Park.

The bobblehead features Big Boi wearing 1970s-era throwback Braves jersey and Andre 3000 wearing the team’s away jersey. The two sit in a red convertible.

Before the game, Big Boi, sporting a throwback Hank Aaron jersey, threw out the first pitch of the game. Atlanta’s Mayor Andre Dickens, wearing an OutKast-themed Braves jersey, congratulated Big Boi.

The fans also showed support by wearing their favorite OutKast shirts and memorabilia.

There was also a food truck located outside of the stadium called ATLiens Diner. The food truck featured meals that paid homage to OutKast songs and lyrics such as “Fried Fish and Grits,” “Patty Melts,” and “Yams With Extra Syrup.”

Andrew Tate, executive chef of Atlanta Braves, shared his thoughts on the menu.

“We got our inspiration from the lyrics,” Tate said. “Strawberry lemonade and popcorn shrimp is always in there. You can get patty melts at a Waffle House. So everything we’re doing here, we’re trying to do it like it was done but a little bit better. Just because it’s the Braves. It deserves to be a little bit better.”

Before the game ended, the OutKast bobbleheads became a hot item. Several online vendors offered the bobbleheads for as much as $350.

On the field, the Braves would defeat the Phillies 8-5.

