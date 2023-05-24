Tina Turner, Legendary Queen Of Rock And Roll, Has Passed At 83

Tina Turner has passed at 83. After battling a long illness, she died at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland, according to a spokesperson.

Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock in 1939, was partially raised in Haywood County, Tennessee and St. Louis. Following high school, she worked as a nursing aide during the day and would sing at nightclubs during most evenings. At 18, she would meet established musician Ike Turner and eventually became one of his background singers.

By 21, Turner had changed her name to Tina and the two would marry one year later. Her music career began to takeoff following Ike’s creation of the group, “The Ike & Tina Turner Revue.”

1968’s “Proud Mary” became a signature hit and would earn her the moniker, “Queen Of Rock & Roll.”

But while her music career thrived, she faced a tumultuous relationship with Ike at home. In her memoir, “I, Tina,” released in 1987, she revealed the severe abuse she endured.

She was able to leave the marriage and resume her career in the 1980s with the hit, “What’s Love Got To Do With It.” Turner would also delve into acting by co-staring in the film, “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.” The movie would feature her hit, “We Don’t Need Another Hero.”

Turner would continue to collect accolades and tour during the 1990s and early 2000s. She would relocate to Switzerland in 1995 and eventually became a Swiss citizen. In 2021, Turner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

About Post Author