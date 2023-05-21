Black Law Student Goes Viral For His Emotional Reaction To Passing Bar Exam

Photo: Getty Images

A Baltimore man is going viral over his reaction to passing the Maryland State Bar exam.

On Wednesday (May 17), Matthew Graham attended his graduation ceremony at the University of Baltimore School of Law, where he ranked seventh in his class with a 3.6 GPA, per WMAR.

“Law School is now complete,” Graham wrote on Facebook. “From sleepless nights to 15-hour days of working full-time then heading straight to class, I am proud of what I accomplished during law school.”

Graham’s emotional reaction to finding out he passed the bar exam was caught on camera, shared on Facebook, and garnered national attention. The law school graduate earned a high score of 309 on the test.

Graham said he felt confident taking the exam because it was held in the same space where he and his wife got married in May 2021.

“It was a familiar space,” Graham said. “Out of the hundreds of conference rooms, ballrooms, and event spaces in Maryland, I took the Bar Exam under the same chandelier, in the same ballroom, that my wife and I said “I do” under.”

