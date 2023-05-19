Jim Brown, legendary athlete and activist, has passed at 87. On May 19, Brown’s wife Monique revealed that he passed peacefully at their home in Los Angeles.

With a post on Instagram, Monique wrote, “To the world he was an activist, actor, and football star. To our family he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken.”

Born on St. Simons Island, Georgia, Brown was a star athlete in several sports during high school before attending Syracuse University to play football and lacrosse. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 1957 and set multiple records before retiring at the age of 30.

However, it was his life after sports when he truly used his voice for change. Brown became a key figure alongside other athletes such as Muhammad Ali and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the fight for social justice during the 1970s. He would later work with gangs in Los Angeles to help keep the peace and provide opportunities.

Brown would also become a leading actor starring in multiple films during the 1970s and ’80s,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jim Brown (@jimbrown)

About Post Author