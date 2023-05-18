Digital Daily

America’s First Chick-fil-A To Close At Greenbriar Mall In Atlanta

  • A.R. Shaw

America’s first Chick-fil-A will be closing its doors. On May 20, the Chik-fil-A located at Greenbrial Mall in Atlanta will serve customers for the final time. 

The location was opened by Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy in 1967 after he opened his “Dwarf Grill,” a small diner in Hapeville in 1946. At the time, Greenbriar Mall was only 2-years-old and served residents of South West, Atlanta. 

Cathy created the Chick-fil-A sandwich which was a play on the word, filet. He decided to open more locations in malls due to the lower overhead costs. In 1986, the first free-standing restaurant was opened in the North Druid Hills area of Atlanta and other locations would pop up nationwide. 

According to historical society, Chick-fil-A has since achieved $8 billion in sales. 

The Greenbriar location served as prominent location in South West, Atlanta during a time when there wasn’t much variety in terms of food options in the area. 

Greenbriar Chick-fil-A will open May 20 at 11 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Visitors have been directed to dine at other nearby locations at Camp Creek Parkway and Cascade Road for the future.

 

 

