Rick Ross Announces Run For Mayor After Permit Denied To Host Car Show At His Atlanta Area Home

Politics could be the next goal for rapper Rick Ross. Previously reported here, Ross was denied a permit to host a car show at his home in Fayetteville, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta.

The car show, scheduled to be held on June 3, was set to attract 7,000 attendees. But Ross’ neighbors complained that he last year’s show created a traffic nightmare. The director of planning and zoning for Fayette County denied the permit and said Ross’ home is not in compliance with the Fayette County Zoning Ordinance.

Ross responded to the news of being denied for a permit by going on Instagram and saying he will continue to host the car show at his home because it’s on private property.

He also said that he plans to run for mayor of Fayetteville.

“I love Fayetteville so much. Next year I’m running for mayor,” he said. “That’s right. The boss Rick Ross running for mayor of Fayetteville. I wanna know how many votes did it actually take to vote in the mayor of Fayetteville.”

Ross continued, “I need to know that ‘cause we gon’ become that. We gon’ make that happen, and we gonna have a good time. We gon’ give some people opportunities, we gon’ give some people raises and, of course, we gon’ have to clean some people out.”

