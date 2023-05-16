National News

Barack Obama Gets Candid About Marriage With Michelle Obama

Barack Obama is getting candid about his marriage after his wife, Michelle Obama, revealed she “couldn’t stand” the former president for a decade.

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Barack Obama discussed a number of hot-button issues that the country is facing but also opened up about his relationship with the former first lady.

Obama said being out of the White House has helped their marriage.

“It sure helps to be out of the White House, and to have a little more time with her,” Obama remarked.

Michelle Obama previously opened up about their marriage struggles, saying she “couldn’t stand” Barack Obama during a ten-year period while their children, Malia and Sasha, were little.

When their two daughters were growing up, they were always Michelle’s top priority, Obama told CBS Mornings.

“And so I did not fully appreciate, I think — as engaged of a father as I was — the degree of stress and tension for her knowing that not just me and Michelle were under scrutiny and in this strange environment, but that we were raising our daughters in a kind of situation that just wasn’t normal,” he revealed.

Now that the girls are “doing good,” Obama said his wife is “a little more forgiving” of all his flaws.

