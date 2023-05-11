Rick Ross Car Show at Atlanta Home Disturbs the Peace – and Neighbors

Rick Ross’ neighbors in the Promised Land community in Fayetteville, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta are mortified that the Rozay rapper will be allowed to hold his annual car show again, and much to their chagrin.

Neighbors of rap impresario complain that the ensuing and ostentatious event, which s scheduled for June 3, is a major distraction and disturbance of the peace in this sleepy, bedroom community and severely impacts their way of living. Ross responds that the neighbors just haven’t lived next door to a noss before.

The extravagant event in addition to the fact that Ross is raising gigantic buffalo in his yard, cutting down his own trees, and now, hosting a car and bike show –replete with a star-studded concert – on his vast property on Hwy 279, has become more than they can bare and although many filed grievances with the Fayette County Board of Commissioners, Ross’ show will go on.

“I have the petitions here that we signed,” one neighbor told the Fayette County Board of Commissioners meeting on April 25, 2023, according to Yahoo.com. Another neighbor said that “Our quality of life was unnecessarily compromised.”

“We feel locked out. It took me 40 minutes to get out of my subdivision,” another said with dismay.

The car show is expected to attract another 6,000 people into the small subdivision, which they have pointed out is not zoned to facilitate a concert, car and bike show.

