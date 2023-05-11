Police-Involved Shooting in Cobb County Leaves Many Unanswered Questions

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been involved in an investigation of an officer-involved shooting that took place in the early morning hours on Wednesday in Cobb County. According to eyewitness reports an officer shot at least one suspect fleeing in a vehicle near Maxham and Thornton Roads. Since the initial report it has been determined that two people were injured in the incident.

Cobb County police initially said one person was shot and no officers were injured. Hours later, the GBI sent a news release confirming a woman inside the suspect’s car was also injured.

The GBI said Cobb police initially responded to a home off Drennon Avenue in Austell. A 911 caller said an armed man and woman were in his home trying to take his daughter. The 911 caller gave police a description of the SUV.

A witness reported hearing sirens, a car crash and then multiple shots being fired. “I was at my house when I heard a whole lot of police sirens and heard a car accident,” the witness stated. “So I came over to see what was wrong and apparently there was a police chase and they did I guess [the police] did what is called a pit maneuver and took out the car. Then there were a whole lot of gunshots,” the witness continued. “there were two people in the car and I saw one being taken out with a sheet over them and another person on a stretcher.”

Police identified the two people involved as Ricardo Tuggle, 38, and Kara Johnson, 28. Police said Tuggle and Johnson were trying to convince Tuggle’s 20-year-old daughter to come with them. Officers say that Tuggle and Johnson fled the scene in a Kia Sorrento and when Cobb County police attempted to apprehend the pair, tuggle refused to show his hands and appeared to besearching around the interior of the car for what they suspected was a weapon.

Both Tuggle and Johnson were shot, with Tuggle being shot multiple times. Both were taken to the hospital, where Johnson was treated and released, but Tuggle remains in serious but stable condition.

This story is developing. Check back with for updates as information becomes available.

