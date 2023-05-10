Ye Presidential Campaign is Already in Trouble – Big Trouble

While Donald Trump continues his quest to return to the White House in 2024, despite his having been found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation of character on Tuesday, May 9, his bro-friend and equally delusional political ally, Kanye West is mounting his own presidential campaign for 2024 although his 2020 campaign was an unabashed disaster. But, Ye is already off to a rocky start as his campaign treasurer Patrick Krason has already resigned and wrote a letter to a federal regulator charging that campaign manager Milo Yiannopoulos, has broken a federal campaign finance law.

In the letter sent to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Monday, Krason wrote, “I have notified the campaign of my resignation and they have been made aware of the requirement to name a new treasurer within 10 days. I have also made them aware that they cannot raise or spend campaign funds until a new treasurer has been named. Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions or concerns.”

Yiannopoulos, self-described “super villain” is a British right-wing political commentator who is known for sparking outrage with his racist, bigoted, misogynistic and xenophobic comments.

Following West’s being dumped by athletic shoe giant Addidas the bizarre rapper’s behavior has continued to cause controversy, with many speculating that mental illness is impacting his thinking and quality of life and continues to erode his ability to make rational decisions.

This is an ongoing story and please refer back for story updates.

About Post Author