Fani Willis Grants Immunity Deal For Fake Republican Electors Who Could Testify In Trump Investigation

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis continues to move closer to building a case against those who allegedly attempted to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election in Georgia.

Willis recently notified 16 Republicans who posed as fake electors in an attempt to certify the election for Donald Trump. Eight of the fake electors decided to accept immunity deals from Willis and could testify if the case goes to trial.

Trumps is on record asking secretary of state Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp to help overturn the election on separate occasions. He asked Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia. During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

Willis is examining if suspects in the case are guilty of criminal solicitation to commit election fraud, making false statements to state and local governmental officials, involvement of violence or threats related to election administration and racketeering.

If Willis chooses to charge Trump with a RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations), he could face 20 years of imprisonment.

In July, Willis could present her findings to a panel and choose to indict the former president who is seeking another run at the White House.

