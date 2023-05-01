Republican Suggests Reparations For White Descendants of Civil War Soldiers

Photo: Bernie Moreno Campaign Website

Bernie Moreno, a Republican who is vying for a Senate seat in Ohio, has suggested that white descendants of Civil War soldiers who “died to free Black people” receive reparations for their efforts.

According to Fox News, Moreno floated the idea of reparations for white people last week during a campaign event in Ohio.

“We stand at the shoulders of giants, don’t we? We stand on shoulders of people like John Adams, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, George Washington. That this group of people took on the largest empire in history. They said no, we will not stand for this. And won,” Moreno told his supporters. “That same group of people later, white people, died to free Black people. It’s never happened in human history before, but it happened here in America. That’s not taught a lot in schools much is it?”

“They make it sound like America is a racist, broken country,” he continued. “You name a country that did that: that freed slaves, died to do that. You know, they talk about reparations. Where are the reparations for the people in the North who died to save the lives of Black people?”

Moreno is the second candidate to join the 2024 GOP Senate race and will face off against Ohio State Senator Matt Dolan in the primary election.

In a statement, Conor McGuinness, Moreno’s campaign spokesman, defended his comments at last week’s event.

“Bernie was right when he said political correctness is killing our country, and the crocodile tears from the left expose the Democrat hypocrisy he was referring to in the clip. However, it’s unsurprising that the liberal media missed his point, since they’ve been complicit with the identity politics charade for years,” McGuinness said.