DeKalb County Board of Education Names New Schools Superintendent

The DeKalb County Board of Education is pleased to announce that Dr. Devon Horton has been selected as the sole finalist for the district’s superintendent position. The DeKalb County Board of Education collaborated with the Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA) to conduct a fair and robust selection process in which Dr. Horton emerged as the top candidate.

Dr. Horton has over two decades of experience in educational leadership and currently serves as the Superintendent of Evanston/Skokie School District 65, previously holding positions such as Chief of Schools at Jefferson County Public Schools in Kentucky and Deputy Superintendent of East St. Louis School District 189 in Illinois. He has also worked in various roles at Chicago Public Schools in Illinois. Dr. Horton holds a Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership from Chicago State University, a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from the same university, and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Jackson State University.

Board Chair Diijon DaCosta, Sr. said, ” … Dr. Horton has an impressive track record of leading districts with diverse student populations and implementing initiatives that promote academic success. We are confident he will lead our district of 14,000 employees with integrity and excellence and be committed to achieving positive academic outcomes for our 92,000 scholars.”

Dr. Horton is a recognized leader in education, having been named Superintendent of the Year for his outstanding contributions. As the Superintendent of Evanston/Skokie School District 65, he implemented innovative programs to support Black and Latinx students’ academic growth, including Academic Skills Centers at all campuses. Dr. Horton also partnered with local universities to establish a teacher residency program that trains master-level candidates to become quality teachers within a year.

In addition to his achievements, Dr. Horton has been invited to speak at education-related conferences and has developed Urban Teacher Residency programs for multiple school districts. These programs prioritize selecting and training teachers who believe in providing quality education to all students.

“I’m deeply honored to be selected as … for superintendent, and I look forward to continued conversations with the Board. I firmly believe that DeKalb will be the best place in America to learn, teach, and lead. If entrusted with the superintendency, I will embrace that goal enthusiastically,” said Dr. Horton. “DeKalb is a place that inspires me, and the conversations that have led to this moment have only increased my excitement.”

The DeKalb County Board of Education encourages all community members to participate in the upcoming town hall meetings and provide feedback on Dr. Horton’s candidacy. The Board is committed to ensuring a transparent and inclusive selection process that reflects the needs and aspirations of the District’s diverse community.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Interim Superintendent Dr. Vasanne S. Tinsley for her dedicated service to the DeKalb County School District and 25+ years career in education. Dr. Tinsley’s wealth of experience and expertise has been invaluable during this transition period, and we thank her for stepping up to lead our district during this critical time. Dr. Tinsley will remain with us until June 30, 2023, to work collaboratively with Dr. Horton for a smooth transition,” added Board Chair DaCosta.

