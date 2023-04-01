‘Karma’: Exonerated 5, Maxine Waters & More React To Trump Indictment

Former president Donald Trump’s historic indictment drew strong reactions on social media from an Exonerated 5 member, Rep. Maxine Waters, the NAACP, and more.
On Thursday (March 30), a New York grand jury moved to indict Trump following an investigation launched by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg into alleged “hush money” paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.
The indictment marks the first time in U.S. history that a current or former president has been criminally charged. It is unclear what specific charges Trump is facing as the indictment was filed under seal, but sources told CNN that it’s more than 30 counts related to business fraud.
Exonerated 5 member Yusef Salaam, one of the five teenagers wrongly convicted of assaulting and raping a White woman in Central Park, released a succinct statement following the news of Trump’s indictment.
“Karma,” Salaam tweeted on Thursday.
The Exonerated 5 member cited that the former president “never said sorry for calling for my execution.”
Waters said she “predicted” Trump would get indicted in connection to the case.
“Sometimes justice works!” Waters tweeted.
The case stems from a payment made days before the 2016 presidential election. Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, wired a payment of $130,000 to Daniels in exchange to silence her about an alleged affair. Prosecutors were said to be investigating the potential falsification of the business records related to the “hush money.”
Cohen was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty in 2018 to tax evasion and campaign violations in connection with the payment to Daniels.
Trump has denied having a sexual encounter with Daniels and any wrongdoing in the case. According to CNN sources, Trump is expected to appear in court on Tuesday (April 4) for his arraignment.
See more reactions to the former president’s indictment below.
