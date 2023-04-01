‘Karma’: Exonerated 5, Maxine Waters & More React To Trump Indictment

Former president Donald Trump’s historic indictment drew strong reactions on social media from an Exonerated 5 member, Rep. Maxine Waters, the NAACP, and more.

On Thursday (March 30), a New York grand jury moved to indict Trump following an investigation launched by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg into alleged “hush money” paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

The indictment marks the first time in U.S. history that a current or former president has been criminally charged. It is unclear what specific charges Trump is facing as the indictment was filed under seal, but sources told CNN that it’s more than 30 counts related to business fraud.

Exonerated 5 member Yusef Salaam, one of the five teenagers wrongly convicted of assaulting and raping a White woman in Central Park, released a succinct statement following the news of Trump’s indictment.

“Karma,” Salaam tweeted on Thursday.

The Exonerated 5 member cited that the former president “never said sorry for calling for my execution.”

#PowerPost✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿™️ For those asking about my statement on the indictment of Donald Trump – who never said sorry for calling for my execution – here it is: Karma — Yusef Abdus Salaam (@dr_yusefsalaam) March 30, 2023

Waters said she “predicted” Trump would get indicted in connection to the case.

“Sometimes justice works!” Waters tweeted.

SO Trump finally got indicted! I predicted he would and I predicted that Stormy Daniels would get him! Sometimes justice works! #TrumpIndictment — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 30, 2023

The case stems from a payment made days before the 2016 presidential election. Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, wired a payment of $130,000 to Daniels in exchange to silence her about an alleged affair. Prosecutors were said to be investigating the potential falsification of the business records related to the “hush money.”

Cohen was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty in 2018 to tax evasion and campaign violations in connection with the payment to Daniels.

Trump has denied having a sexual encounter with Daniels and any wrongdoing in the case. According to CNN sources, Trump is expected to appear in court on Tuesday (April 4) for his arraignment.

See more reactions to the former president’s indictment below.

I’m sure the framers of the constitution would be shocked that an ex President was criminally indicted, but they’d be more shocked that a it was a black man that did it! You can ban our history, but it won’t stop us from making it! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 31, 2023

The preeminence of the rule of law is central to the integrity of our democracy. It must be applied equally without fear or favor. The indictment of a former President is a serious moment for the nation. A jury of Donald Trump’s peers will now determine his legal fate. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) March 31, 2023

Consistent with that principle, Donald Trump will be afforded due process just like any other individual in this great nation, and I trust that the outcome of this case will be unaffected by the defendant’s previous high position. The eyes of the world are watching. — James E. Clyburn (@RepJamesClyburn) March 31, 2023

The news of Trump’s indictment is a testament to one of the most fundamental ideals of our country: no one is above the law – not even presidents. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 31, 2023