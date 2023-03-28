Lori Harvey, Da Brat, Tai Beauchamp Promote Healthy Living At ESSENCE Wellness House

Several notable figures in entertainment, fitness, and health were present at the ESSENCE Wellness House. Held in Atlanta, the event’s theme was “Love Thyself First.”

Attendees got an opportunity to participate in fitness activities, massage treatments, meditation sessions, panel discussions with wellness experts, wellness workshops, and more.

Highlights included: Pilates workout class led by Lori Harvey, Model and CEO & Founder of SKNBYLH; Mindfulness Exercise with Tai Beauchamp, Founder of Morning Mindset; Myth vs. Fact: Marriage Edition with guests Shawntae “Da Brat” Harris-Dupart, Artist, Actor and Radio Personality and Judy Harris-Dupart Founder & CEO, Kaleidescope Hair Products; The Root Of It All: How Traumas Impact Our Bodies, Minds, Spirits with guests Dr. Ayanna Abrams, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Shanti Das, Mental Health Advocate & Founder of #SilenceTheShame, Dr. Mariel Buque, Licensed Psychologist, Kiana Dancie.

Another panel included Fireside Chat: What’s Holding Us Back From Finding the Love That We Want with Stacii Jae Johnson, Author & Relationship Expert OWN Network, Put A Ring On It, and Love McPherson, Relationship Expert.

And the Social Media, Racism & Our Kids: Raising Black Children In The Internet Age with guests Dr. Traci Baxley, Author & Professor, Crystal Swain Bates, Best Selling Author & Diversity Publishing Pro, and Andrea McCoy, Author & Winner of The Parent Test.

View images below: