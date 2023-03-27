White People Using Black Memes Are Guilty Of Digital Blackface, CNN Writer Says

A CNN writer has sparked debate on Twitter after suggesting that white people who use Black memes and GIFs are guilty of “digital blackface.”

On Sunday (March 26), CNN analyst John Blake reignited conversation surrounding “digital blackface” with his article titled “What’s ‘digital blackface?’ And why is it wrong when White people use it?”

Citing Tyra Banks’ “We were all rooting for you!”; Michael Jordan’s crying face; Kimberly “Sweet Brown” Wilkins’ “Ain’t nobody got time for that!”; and more, Blake argued that using memes and GIFs of Black people is modern-day minstrelsy.

“If you’re Black and you’ve shared such images online, you get a pass,” Blake wrote in Sunday’s article. “But if you’re White, you may have inadvertently perpetuated one of the most insidious forms of contemporary racism.”

“You may be wearing ‘digital blackface,'” he said.

Blake went on to describe digital blackface as “a practice where White people co-opt online expressions of Black imagery, slang, catchphrases or culture to convey comic relief or express emotions.”

“This guidance might help: If a White person shares an image online that perpetuates stereotypes of Black people as loud, dumb, hyperviolent or hypersexual, they’ve entered digital blackface territory,” Blake wrote.

In the article, Blake also referenced Teen Vogue writer Lauren Michele Jackson, who wrote her own piece on the issue in 2017.

“[It] involves White people play-acting at being Black,” Black wrote, citing Jackson’s piece. “[T]he Internet thrives on White people laughing at exaggerated displays of Blackness, reflecting a tendency among some to see ‘Black people as walking hyperbole.”

Blake concludes that digital blackface is wrong and should be stopped as the practice is embedded in racist traditions of making fun of Black people.

While some Twitter users agreed with Blake’s take, many believe the writer incorrectly defined the phenomena.

Check out their reactions below.

This CNN article is ridiculous. lol “Digital blackface” is when a white person makes a fake account pretending to be black typically pushing racist garbage or the “I’m black and approve of this message bullshit” But that has NOTHING to do with posting a MEME. This is insane! LOL https://t.co/HgvXbkUyWl — Immortal Technique (@ImmortalTech) March 26, 2023

This is digital Blackface pic.twitter.com/1HzXS6hPcf — The Serfs (@theserfstv) March 27, 2023

i’m pretty sure the person who coined digital blackface specifically said that the excessive use of black people as reaction gifs and memes is a form of blackness because it’s a modern form of minstrelsy but alright https://t.co/fI1HR3pdKE — Finn (@ciitrusprince) March 27, 2023

digital blackface is NOT when you post a new york or nene gif digital blackface when you pretend to be black and go into black online spaces with the intent of speaking FOR black people https://t.co/Dtcv2HYx97 — psychoceramic autistic fellow (@penbbles) March 26, 2023

*Sigh* Do better @cnn. Digital Blackface is not about memes. It’s what the poster below describes. It’s insidious. It’s pretending to be black online so folks think a black person is co-signing some racist BS. It’s the online only version of what Candace Owens does daily. https://t.co/KWhmM2Do7R — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) March 26, 2023

here’s my take (imho): posting the occasional gif/meme featuring a black person? completely fine creating an entire online persona based on AAVE, black profile pics, and basically impersonating a black person online when you’re nothing like that irl? now THATS digital blackface https://t.co/xLq3FtuXkA — 𝕕𝕧𝕠 👑 (@kngdvo) March 26, 2023

TRANSLATION: If you’re not Black, stop using Black GIFs as your response and/or reaction to things. I see if it’s in reference to the celebrity being discussed, but if not — cut it out. Digital blackface shows up in ways unspoken on here. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) March 26, 2023

If you’re White and you’ve posted a GIF or meme of a Black person to express a strong emotion, you are guilty of wearing digital blackface. It’s racist. — DANNYoftheINTERNET (@DANNY_INTERNET) March 26, 2023