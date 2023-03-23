College Student Shot Dead While Visiting South Florida For Spring Break

Photo: Courtesy of Jordan Idahosa’s family

A Black college student was shot and killed during a chaotic Spring Break weekend in Miami Beach, Florida, according to WALB. Reporters said 21-year-old Jordan Idahosa, who was enrolled at South Georgia State College in Georgia, was identified by loved ones as the slain victim in a Friday night (March 17) shooting on Ocean Drive.

Miami Beach police officers heard gunshots around 10:41 p.m. near 7th Street and Ocean Drive, pulling up to find two men with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit, where he was later pronounced dead, according to authorities. Police said the second victim was treated on-site and released.

Javon Johnson, one of Idahosa’s friends, told the news station he was with him when the shocking incident happened.

“My friend had called me to see where I was at, and I turned around for like 10 seconds,” Johnson said. “After that, all you heard was gunshots. I really didn’t know who it was. I couldn’t see anything.”

Police said they recovered four firearms following the shooting and arrested one person in connection to the shooting. Authorities also confirmed this was a “targeted and isolated incident,” but didn’t offer more details about this. The investigation is ongoing.

Idahosa’s family and friends remembered him as a “special guy” who went from being homeschooled to a “scholar.”

“He’s like my twin brother,” Sammy Idahosa, Jordan’s brother, told reporters. “Jordan was the first Idahosa to depart from us. It doesn’t feel real. I just want people to know my brother was a soldier. My brother was a warrior and still is in spirit.”

Collegiate Men, a Valdosta State University organization, expressed their grief after hearing news of Idahosa’s passing. According to reporters, Idahosa was taking an entry-level course at the university and got involved with CM.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Mr. Jordan Idaho’s passing,” CMVSU said in a statement. “Jordan, we’ll miss you, but we’ll always remember the times we spent together.”

Another fatal shooting happened along Ocean Drive Sunday morning (March 19), and police arrested the gunman for first-degree murder. After the string of deadly incidents, the Miami Beach City Commission imposed an emergency curfew and state of emergency to address the violence during Spring Break.

“These are very challenging moments,” Mayor Dan Gelber said during the meeting, per WPLG. “We haven’t asked for Spring Break in our city. We don’t want Spring Break in our city. It’s too rowdy, brings too much disorder and is simply too difficult to police.”

